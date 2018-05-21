849 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1537 Swim Jobs.



HEAD COACH – HIGH DESERT AQUATICS BARRACUDAS

Our team is a year round competitive swim team seeking a high quality professional head coach and technique instructor for all ages and abilities. We suddenly lost our head coach and are in search of someone to lead our club. We are High Desert Aquatics Barracudas, a small group of dedicated swimmers, coaches and parents in the high desert swimming at Silverado HS in Victorville. I realize that many of you aren’t anywhere close to Victorville but please put the word out.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH (SALARY: $28,000‐$32,000)

The Assistant Coach must have a commitment to the philosophy of providing a competitive Swimming and Diving program that emphasizes integrity and the educational welfare of its student‐athletes and also strives for athletic excellence. Follow athletic philosophy consistent with that of the UCSD Athletic Department and a commitment to diversity in all of its forms. Assist Head Coach in all of the following: recruiting, organizing and conducting practices, conditioning programs, utilize video tagging software, competitive and fundraising events.

MASTERS TEAM MANAGER (TNYA)

TNYA is seeking to hire a Team Manager to oversee the day to day administration of our aquatics programming. TNYA currently offers 16 weekly swim practices, 1 water polo, 1 diving, and 1 synchronized swimming practice and seasonal open water practices across 7 pools (and one ocean) in four Boroughs – and we are looking to grow. We are seeking an individual with exceptional diligence, organization and project management skills, and superior communication skills to manage the administrative tasks associated with maintaining and growing our aquatics program.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is accepting applications for an Assistant Swimming Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Programs. This position reports directly to the Head Swimming & Diving Coach and is responsible to perform duties in accordance with University, NCAA and Conference rules, regulations and policies.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS HEAD DIVING COACH

UC San Diego Athletics is reclassifying to NCAA Division I as a member of the Big West Conference. Serve as Head Coach‐ Diving for the NCAA Intercollegiate Athletics program. This is a vital position within the Athletics program and has a 12‐month contract. Triton Athletics promotes the pursuit of excellence, strength of character, teamwork, ethical conduct, and diversity, and is inextricably linked to the educational mission of the University. UC San Diego has a proud tradition of academic and athletic excellence.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Carthage College is accepting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Graduate

Assistant serving as an assistant for the Women’s Swimming and Diving program. This is a 10 month position with a full tuition waiver (2 – four credit classes per semester and stipend).

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

As Oregon’s premier Christian university, George Fox offers a wide variety of opportunities to serve in a Christian community that delivers the promise that each student will Be Known – personally, academically and spiritually. In athletics, our mission to take the student athlete and foster them in a competitive environment so that when they leave campus and head into the world, they are high achievers who expect excellence in all they do. Our hope is that through athletics, young men and women learn essential life skills that prepare them to be Christ followers and world changers.

HEAD SWIM COACH NEW AGE GROUP SWIM TEAM

Peak Swim Team is a non-profit, board-governed, coach/executive director charged swim team located in beautiful Woodland Park, CO. Our brand new, year-long swim team is seeking an experienced, dedicated, positive, year-round Head Coach. We are in the start-up phase: team practice and competition beginning in the September, 2018 swim season at our wonderful new community pool (Woodland Aquatic Center). The Head Coach would be an integral leader in growing our team within our community, and naming the Head Coach is required to join the USA/CO Swimming organization. The Head Coach will design, attend and coach practices, swim meets, and Peak Swim Team events.

BUFFALO AREA AQUATIC CLUB BAAC SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC) is looking for a fun, enthusiastic Head Coach who will lead our team to greatness! BAAC’s swimmers cover a range of skill levels from novice to Futures Championships qualifiers, and they need a head coach who can inspire every swimmer to do their best. Our goal is to have every swimmer leave practice wanting to come back tomorrow and end the season eager for the next to start! True excellence requires a love of the sport, and we expect our coach to make the challenge enjoyable. We want the assistant coaches to grow professionally under the Head Coach’s leadership. You will be coaching in our home pool at The University at Buffalo’s Alumni Arena, an NCAA Division I university and home to the UB Women’s Swimming and Diving team. Long-course time is built into the training schedule, and the facility itself is first-rate.

CITY OF MOBILE SWIM ASSOCIATION – LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

City of Mobile Swim Association is a board run non-profit team that is part of the Southeastern LSC. We are located in Mobile, AL, just 50 miles from the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores, AL. We are a Bronze Medal, 160+ member competitive team with swimmers ranging from the age group level swimmer to the Olympic Trials level. We operate at multiple sites, including a 50 meter indoor pool, an indoor 25 yard pool, and outdoor 25 yard pool throughout the year. the CMSA also manages an additional 50 meter outdoor pool which is spring and summer training site along with the location for swim school and summer league programs.

SENIOR HEAD COACH

The East Grand Rapids Aquatics swim club is looking for an energetic, knowledgeable and passionate coach who has a strong desire to create a team environment with Senior swimmers and achieve a high level of performance. We have a fun and exciting swim team that is growing and is supported by an awesome group of parents.

SWIM INSTRUCTORS

Our Swim Instructors are the most important and valued part of our business. With loyal instructors who have taught for us for 7+ years, trust us when we say, you want to join the SafeSplash® Brand Family! As a swim instructor, you will have the opportunity to teach both swimming and social skills that students will carry with them for the rest of their lives…there is no job more rewarding! With the support from our senior leadership team, you will find the best career path to further grow your passion to serving your local community.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH – SIOUX FALLS SWIM TEAM

Sioux Falls Swim Team (SFST) is in Sioux Falls, SD and we have approximately 220 swimmers throughout the various age groups. The swimmers practice in a new $24 million state of the art facility. SFST is a non-profit, board supported swim program. We are searching for a full time energetic head developmental coach to work with our two head coaches and develop our swimmers, continue our success at the LSC level and increase our regional and national presence.

JUNIOR (AGES 7-11) SQUAD COACH

The BISP Flying Fish Swim Team are looking for a motivated, enthusiastic, team player to coach our

Junior Development Squad (ages 7-11) and support the coaching team in other areas of the

program. The swim team operates as part of the British International School, Phuket, Thailand, and provides an opportunity to be a part of one of the leading swim programs in South East Asia. The program has developed a pathway from Learn to Swim through to a High Performance Swim Academy, where many swimmers are now representing their respective countries Internationally at both Age Group and Open levels.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING/HEAD SWIM COACH

The Cape Fear Aquatics Club (CFAC) is a year round swim team which serves 100 swimmers ranging in age from 5 to 18 years old. The team competes in both USA Swimming and YMCA meets at a regional and national level. CFAC Swim Team takes pride in providing opportunities of all ages and abilities with a focus on values, sportsmanship and character development.

TEAM SALES FIELD REPRESENTATIVE (OUTSIDE SALES & ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT)

Spiraledge is a company founded on one essential principle: to help people live healthier lives through sports and fitness! As the parent company of fast growing e‐commerce sites SwimOutlet.com 🏊 & YogaOutlet.com 🙏🏼, Spiraledge Inc. has been recognized as a Gold‐Level Fit‐Friendly Worksite 🏆 at its headquarters in Campbell, CA. Both SwimOutlet.com and YogaOutlet.com have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED NORTH COAST AQUATICS–SAN DIEGO, CA

NCA is looking for well qualified enthusiastic coaches at several of our sites in San Diego county. Applicants should have USA Swimming club experience, familiar with standard age group structure and some admin experience using Team Unify (although not required). Looking for coaches willing to put in approximately 20 hours/week on deck coaching and also available for 1-2 meets per month depending on the time of year. Positions available include 10&U, 11-12, 13-14 & 15&O assistants with some opportunity to lead. Any experience running or creating a strength dryland program is a plus.

RATED HEAD COACH – COASTAL MAINE AQUATICS (CMA) – CAPE ELIZABETH, MAINE

CMA has many of the top swimmers in the state, with one Junior National qualifier and five Sectional qualifiers currently. CMA has achieved Level 3 Club status. Our team operates year-round out of two indoor 6-lane pools one in Cape Elizabeth (SCY) and one in South Portland (SCM), which are located within 5 miles of each other. We host three meets per year at our SCY pool. Our swimmers are students at the areas top high schools and many go on to swim at the collegiate level. Only one hour away, Colby College is poised to complete a new state of the art 50-meter natatorium by 2020 for use by all levels of Maine swimming competition. CMA has a dedicated, involved and supportive membership base with great potential for future growth.

AGE GROUP COACH MAVERICKS TEAM – ROCKLIN, CA (USA SWIM CLUB RMAV)

The Rocklin Swim Team is a non-profit organization that exists for the sole purpose of sponsoring youth swimming activities in the City of Rocklin and surrounding areas. Our organization started in 1995 as a small recreational swim team and grew to encompass all facets of aquatics. We offer a full spectrum of aquatics programs at two high school pools in Rocklin, CA.

ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED WITH RAYS SWIM TEAM IN FREDERICKSBURG, VA

The mission of the Stingrays is to provide an organized, competitive swimming program for the youth of the Rappahannock area in association with the Rappahannock Area YMCA of Fredericksburg, Virginia. The program encourages and emphasizes good sportsmanship, self-discipline, and achievement of goals, in keeping with the philosophy of the YMCA in developing mind, body and spirit.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Truman State University is currently seeking an Assistant Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming. The Assistant Coach is responsible for assisting the Head Coach in all phases of the program including recruiting, coaching, and administrative duties. Assist with the day-to-day operations of the team, coaching and fundraising activities; provide support for the vision and strategies of the head coach.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Full-time (12-month) administrative coaching position available immediately. Oversee and organize all facets of NCAA Division III intercollegiate men’s and women’s swimming programs, including, but not limited to recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes through NCAA approved contact and academic support services; effective in-competition coaching, practice structure, and instruction; meet operations; scheduling; travel supervision; budget control; coordination of all aquatics facility-related maintenance, operation, and programming. Other duties as assigned by the Assistant Dean for Athletics and Recreation.

VARSITY HEAD AND ASSISTANT SWIM COACHES

Established in 1989, Covenant Day School is an independent, Christian, college preparatory school in Matthews, N.C. that serves more than 860 students from transitional kindergarten through high school. At Covenant Day, we are committed to assisting the Christian family by providing an education marked by a biblical worldview, academic excellence, and affordability so that students are equipped to be salt and light for God’s glory. Students thrive in a nurturing environment

where both academic excellence and spiritual training are blended without compromise.

PART-TIME COACH FOR TEMECULA SWIM CLUB, CALIFORNIA

TMEC is focused on motivating, teaching, training and young athletes to achieve their potential in competitive swimming in the belief that this experience will provide “life skills” that will prove to be invaluable assets throughout their swimming career and adult life. We are looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and has strong communication and people skills. This individual will be dedicated to laying foundations necessary for athletes to be successful throughout their entire career.

LEVEL 2 INSTRUCTOR

SwimLabs is a year-round, indoor swim school for children and adults who are learning to swim, as well as a training facility for competitive swimmers and triathletes. We are looking for self-motivated, energetic, personable individuals to become part of our team. Candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply.

LANE FOUR AQUATICS SEEKS HEAD COACH

Lane Four Aquatics is looking for a head coach to oversee the program and operations. L4A is a coach-owned team in Iowa and is looking for a leader who will continue the process of building L4A into a regional power. Quality people, great parent support, stable pool time, and an excellent group of coaches provide a good foundation for growth. This opportunity will provide the correct person the ability to write his or her own story.

PALO ALTO STANFORD AQUATICS – AGE GROUP COACH

The Coach will be responsible for approximately 15 – 20 hours of on- deck coaching per week, and will typically attend 1-2 weekend meets per month. Practice runs in the evenings between 3:30 – 7:30 PM. The coach will be responsible for season, weekly and daily planning. This coach will be the Lead Coach for 1-2 competitive groups and will have the option to assist with other groups.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Williams College, a Division III Institution and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is accepting applications for the position of Assistant Coach of the nationally ranked Men’s and Women’s swimming programs. This is a 6 month position.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Do you love kids and love to swim? If so, SwimLabs Swim School has a job for you! We are a new swim school in the area, and we are looking for enthusiastic, self-motivated, energetic people to join our team. We teach lessons to all ages and abilities in a unique environment of warm-water pools using visual feedback. Please visit our website for more details, www.swimlabs.com/thewoodlands.

HEAD COACH – CLUB & INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL IN SINGAPORE

Outline training plans and Coach semi-competitive/competitive students of The Company and its international school partner. Be at all relevant competitions (local or overseas) and ensuring students participate in adequate competitions and gain sufficient exposure.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT- WIDENER UNIVERSITY

Assistant Coach duties will include; adherence to all MAC, NCAA and University guidelines, assist planning and implementation team practice sessions and meets; instructing team members in strategies and techniques; communicating with student-athletes on academic, individual, and team goals; recruiting potential student-athletes; attending high school and club events and meets; and other assignments as required.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – PACIFIC NORTHWEST

In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

AGE GROUP COACH

Lower Moreland Swimming (LMOR), a parent-managed organization located in Huntingdon Valley, PA is accepting applications for the salaried position of Age Group Coach. LMOR is a competitive, year-round swim club consisting of approximately 200 swimmers of various levels. LMOR competes in both USA Swimming and the Suburban Aquatic League (SAL).

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Cedar Crest College, an NCAA Division III member, is accepting applications for a graduate assistant (GA) swim coach.The GA swim coach will be responsible for assisting the head coach in all facets of the job: practice planning, meet preparation, recruiting responsibilities and fundraising and other duties as assigned by the Athletic Director. The GA will also assist in the day-to-day operations of the athletic program including developing and implementing initiatives that best serve the student population. This position includes on campus housing, 12 credits annually and an annual stipend of $2,000.00.

AQUATIC CENTER OPPORTUNITIES

EXOS helps people perform at a high level so they can achieve what matters most to them. Since our founding in 1999, we’ve become a leader in proactive health and performance, trusted by more than 150 clients, including corporations, academic institutions, health systems, sports organizations, the U.S. military, community centers, and residential communities. With award-winning facilities and spaces, technology, equipment, and services, EXOS connects people to the solutions they need and provides individualized plans based on time-tested fundamentals and research in order to help people take control of their health and performance.

HEAD COACH, KARISHIM AQUATICS SWIM CLUB (KASC), NEWTON, MA:

Karishim Aquatics Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA (greater Boston area), is currently accepting applications for the position of Head Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement.

AGE GROUP COACH, KARISHIM AQUATICS SWIM CLUB (KASC), NEWTON, MA

KASC swimmers have experienced steady improvement over the past ten years in both the highly competitive New England USA Swimming league and the less competitive JCC league. Our 130 athletes experience competitive success and personal, emotional growth because our coaching staff believes that prioritizing team building and growth mindset makes the happiest (and fastest) athletes.

LEAD COACH/SITE DIRECTOR

CYAC is both a YMCA and USA Swimming based competitive and year-round program located in Charlottesville, Virginia. CYAC has approximately 230 athletes and trains out of Brooks Family YMCA and Claudius Crozet Park. For more information, please visit www.swimcyac.org.

HEAD SWIM COACH

North Shore Swim Club is seeking a Head Coach of its USS sanctioned, age group competitive swim team. Our team includes swimmers from five years old to swimmers in our high school program and consists of individuals and families from Milwaukee and its surrounding suburbs, including Shorewood, Glendale, Whitefish Bay, Fox Point, Bayside and River Hills.

TEAM SALES FIELD REPRESENTATIVE (OUTSIDE SALES & ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT)

The Team Accounts Field Representative is responsible for maintaining their existing accounts while acquiring new Teams, Leagues and Schools to work with our Team Division. Representatives build and maintain strong customer relationships, provide ongoing customer service, maintain records, and monitor competition for team apparel and equipment accounts. This position is focused on our Team Division Swimming sector clients which will include but are not limited to competitive Swimming, water polo, diving and synchronized swimming in addition to these areas representative will be actively pursuing Learn to Swim and health club clients.

TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE

SwimOutlet Team Sales Representatives are actively acquiring new teams and accounts for team equipment sales, team store integration and bulk orders. Representatives respond accurately and efficiently to the needs of our existing and potential team sports accounts via phone and e-mail. Representatives build and maintain strong business relationships and provide excellent customer service, create quotes, maintain records, monitor competition, retain existing accounts, and acquire new accounts.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Do you have a strong work ethic and enjoy sharing the passion for swimming? Do you like being responsible for organization and instruction? If so, we are looking for you to fill a part time position for an experienced swim coach to assist the Competitive Swim Team Coach in providing the highest standards of quality and safety to the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, Greendale Family Branch swimming program located in Worcester, MA.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

Tripp Lake Camp is located in Poland, Maine. Founded in 1911, Tripp Lake is considered one of the finest girls’ camps in the country. Our 7 week residential summer camp for girls ages 7 to 16 offers a broad array of team and individual sports, performing and visual arts, and outdoor living in a fun and stimulating environment.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

