Minnesota Adds Verbal Commitment from TXLA’s Aidan Dulaney

Aidan Dulaney of Austin, Texas has verbally committed to the University of Minnesota for 2018-19. He will join a class of 2022 that also includes Adam Kapusta, Aidan Dillon, Aiden Werner, Max McHugh, and Ryan Phillip.

Dulaney is a senior at Lyndon B. Johnson High School. He placed 6th in both the 200 free and 500 free at the 2018 Texas UIL 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet. He further contributed to Austin Johnson’s 4th-place finish in the team standings with legs on the 200 free relay (21.96) and 400 free relay (46.77). In club swimming Dulaney represents Longhorn Aquatics. Since the start of his senior year in high school he has improved his lifetime bests in the 50/100/200/500/1000/1650 free, 50/100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Dulaney has improved significantly over the last year. At College Station Sectionals in March, he went a best time by 5.3 seconds in the 500 free, which was a drop of 14 year-over-year. At the same meet he took nearly 26 seconds off his 1000 time, which makes him about 41 seconds faster than he was 6 months ago. His best time in the 1650 dates from December; still, that’s 38 seconds better than where he was in December of 2016. Dulaney has made similar progress in other events too, including the 200 free (-6.4) and 400 IM (-9.2).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:04.27

1000 free – 9:22.70

500 free – 4:32.60

200 free – 1:41.75

200 fly – 1:55.97

400 IM – 4:09.04

A BIG TXLA congratulation 🎉🎊🎊 to Aidan Dulaney on his commitment over the weekend to the University of Minnesota! Thank you Aidan for always being a positive role model and doing everything the TXLA Way! #Class2018 #SwimmersToCollege #WeAreTXLA pic.twitter.com/gTZNdaGkW5 — Longhorn Aquatics (@TXLAquatics) May 7, 2018

