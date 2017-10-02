Distance Standout Adam Kapusta Sends Verbal Commitment to Minnesota

Valley Stream, New York’s Adam Kapusta has announced his verbal commitment to swim for the University of Minnesota in the class of 2022. He will join Maxwell McHugh, who has also announced his intention to swim for the Golden Gophers next fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for the University of Minnesota! Excited to be a Gopher!”

Kapusta swims for Long Island Aquatic Club, where he specializes primarily in distance freestyle. He had a very successful fall and winter of his junior year, in which he updated his SCY times in: 50/200/1000 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Most of the improvements came out of NCSA Spring Championship, where he swam the 200/500/1000/1650 free, 100 back, 200 fly and 400 IM. He placed 22nd in the 1000 and 28th in the 1650, earning PBs in those events plus the back and fly.

During the long course season, Kapusta updated his times in every event he swam. That includes 200 back and 200 fly (he finished 25th) at NCSA Summer Championship, and 400/1500 free and 400 IM at Speedo Summer Junior Nationals. He placed 9th in the 1500 at NCSAs with a best time that he lowered a week later at Juniors.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:48.82

1000 free – 9:20.96

500 free – 4:34.43

400 IM – 4:05.31

200 fly – 1:53.43

Kapusta is just off scoring range in the distance free events for B1G Championships, but he’ll join a group led by Michael Messner and Nicholas Plachinski, Minnesota’s highest remaining scorers after the loss of Logan Redondo to graduation.

