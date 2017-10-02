Top 20 Recruiting Roundup: Women’s Class of 2018, First Edition

“Top 20 Recruiting Roundup” is a new series in which we compile all the verbal commitments for each of the top 20 teams in our NCAA Power Rankings. We’ll compile these lists periodically throughout the college swimming & recruiting season.

Stanford’s only real issue over the past year has been breaststroke, and that looks well on its way to being more than fixed by fall of 2018. Stanford has recruited two of the best breaststrokers in the Class of 2018.

That’s one big takeaway from our first look at the early hauls in the current recruiting season. Another is Georgia, which is a bit low on elite-tier talent this year, but has recruited three of our top twelve recruits, including national #1 Eva Merrell.

Bear in mind that the size of these recruiting classes depends heavily on the size of each team’s graduating class, which frees up both scholarship money and roster space. A big or small recruiting class is not necessarily a sign that a school is doing well or doing poorly in recruiting – but the individual athletes incoming do give a good feel of how well each program did at accumulating NCAA scoring-potential talent.

Related:

Here’s a look at the recruiting hauls for each program. For the sake of brevity, we are listing only the best two events for each swimmer, along with their home state (or country if outside the U.S.). Our list only includes high school graduating Class of 2018 swimmers (sorry early commits, you’ll have to wait for next year) or internationals who have committed during the current recruiting period.

Commits are listed in random order. Ranking numbers are from our previous recruit rankings from the summer and are not updated for more recent swims. All times are in short course yards unless otherwise noted. Times listed with “m” designate long course meters. Times listed are the athlete’s top two swims in USA Swimming Power Points or FINA points for long course. (Yes, this doesn’t always show an athlete’s full versatility. Yes, some athletes might have times not listed that “feel” more impressive than those listed. No, point-based ranking systems aren’t perfect. For the sake of consistency and brevity, this is the format we’ll be sticking to in order to realistically compile times from this many athletes).

Reminder: These are not ranks of recruiting classes. These ranks come from our most recent NCAA Power Rankings. The recruits listed are all the verbal commitments we are aware of at this time. If you have a verbal commitment to report, e-mail it to [email protected]

#20: FLORIDA GATORS (2017 NCAA FINISH: N/A)

Kirschtine Balbuena (FL) – 55.07 100 back, 2:00.66 200 back

Layla Black (GBR) – 2:26.60 200m breast, 1:09.26 100m breast

Leah Braswell (PA) – 4:43.71 500 free, 16:17.01 1650 free

Mabel Zavaros (CAN) – 59.29 100m fly, 2:12.79 200m fly

Rosie Zavaros (CAN) – 1:02.5 100m back, 2:11.78 200m back

#6 Vanessa Pearl (TX) – 4:06.73 400 IM, 1:58.13 200 IM

#19: FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 27TH)

Alexis Durlacher (FL) – 1:52.27 200 free, 2:07.65 200 fly

Boglarka Bonecz (HUN) – 2:10.45 200m fly, 1:01.61 100m fly

Hannah Womer (CA) – 2:01.24 200 IM, 2:14.75 200 breast

Ida Hulkko (FIN) – 1:09.87 100m breast, 27.30 50m free

Laura Glerup Jensen (DEN) – 56.10 100m free, 2:01.99 200m free

Maddie McDonald (CAN) – 1:03.54 100m back, 26.95 50m free

Stephanie Holmes (FL) – 16:33.01 1650 free, 4:49.39 500 free

#18: AUBURN TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 18TH)

Emily Hetzer (VA) – 16:23.34 1650 free, 4:47.23 500 free

#17: VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 12TH)

Julia Menkhaus (NC) – 52.64 100 back, 1:55.38 200 back

Kaki Christensen (CT) – 1:01.02 100 breast, 2:13.13 200 breast

Sophie Skinner (KY) – 1:56.59 200 back, 1:47.00 200 free

#16: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 22ND)

Danika Katzer (VA) – 1:59.58 200 IM, 4:16.52 400 IM

Hannah Foster (OH) – 1:59.32 200 IM, 1:47.49 200 free

Katie Vasiloff (FL) – 54.48 100 fly, 23.31 50 free

Sinclair Larson (NC) – 1:55.33 200 back, 54.41 100 back

Trude Rothrock (IN) – 52.97 100 fly, 2:00.78 200 IM

#15: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 19TH)

Georgia Mosher (MI) – 4:49.23 500 free, 16:43.75 1650 free

Georgia White (IL) – 1:46.69 200 free, 49.93 100 free

#14: WISCONSIN BADGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 15TH)

Alana Palmer (NE) – 1:48.00 200 free, 23.07 50 free

Holly Stoll (WI) – 1:59.47 200 back, 55.59 100 back

Julia Stupar (WI) – 2:05.51 200 IM, 1:51.33 200 free

Lillie Hosack (WI) – 1:59.47 200 IM, 54.56 100 back

Margaret Guanci (IL) – 1:59.07 200 back, 55.93 100 back

#13: KENTUCKY WILDCATS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 14TH)

Isabella Gati (VA) – 53.74 100 fly, 1:58.92 200 fly

Riley Gaines (TN) – 49.36 100 free, 1:47.29 200 free

Sophie Sorenson (IA) – 1:57.11 200 back, 54.49 100 back

#12: MISSOURI TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 13TH)

Allison Bloebaum (OH) – 16:23.22 1650 free, 1:47.38 200 free

Audrey Guyett (IL) – 1:58.72 200 back, 55.26 100 back

Danielle Hepler (TX) – 2:00.12 200 IM, 4:15.38 400 IM

Kayla Jones (IL) – 1:02.50 100 breast, 2:14.54 200 breast

#11: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 10TH)

Kate Sullivan (MO) – 1:48.13 200 free, 50.69 100 free

Kelli McCarthy (MN) – 1:48.49 200 free, 4:51.25 500 free

#10: INDIANA HOOSIERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 8TH)

Callie Wilhite (IN) – 24.45 50 free, 53.80 100 free

Christin Rockway (FL) – 4:12.04 400 IM, 1:57.47 200 IM

Ileah Doctor (MI) – 22.73 50 free, 1:02.60 100 breast

Julia Wolf (CA) – 22.53 50 free, 49.74 100 free

Mackenzie Looze (IN) – 2:00.43 200 IM, 1:50.66 200 free

Maggie Wallace (NJ) – 16:20.50 1650 free, 4:48.21 500 free

Meri Gray (IN) – 56.48 100 back, 2:07.27 200 back

Morgan Scott (PA) – 53.94 100 back, 1:46.77 200 free

Noelle Peplowski (IL) – 2:14.29 200 breast, 1:01.47 100 breast

#9: NC STATE WOLFPACK (2017 NCAA FINISH: 7TH)

#14 Emma Muzzy (VA) – 52.65 100 back, 1:53.38 200 back

Kylee Alons (CO) – 53.44 100 back, 1:55.81 200 back

Maddie Smith (NC) – 1:03.01 100 breast, 2:19.59 200 breast

Sami Nickerson (WI) – diving

Shannon Kearney (IL) – 54.47 100 back, 1:57.68 200 back

Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:07.59 100m breast, 2:28.09 200m breast

Taylor Bennett (PA) – diving

#8: USC TROJANS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 9TH)

#8 Erica Sullivan (NV) – 15:47.39 1650 free, 4:39.66

Lara Bate (MD) – 2:15.26 200 breast, 1:04.29 100 breast

Makenna Turner (CA) – 1:58.46 200 fly, 53.61 100 fly

#7: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 11TH)

Alexis Wenger (MI) – 1:00.02 100 breast, 2:15.25 200 breast

Katie Minnich (MI) – 53.99 100 back, 1:56.95 200 back

Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 57.59 100m free, 59.98 100m fly

Mariella Venter (RSA) – 1:01.71 100m back, 2:13.58 200m back

#6: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 6TH)

Alena Kraus (FL) – 1:47.09 200 free, 1:59.37 200 fly

Annette Schultz (MI) – 54.71 100 back, 1:58.66 200 back

Diana Dunn (TX) – 1:58.94 200 back, 2:00.67 200 IM

Katie Schorr (FL) – 49.23 100 free, 22.81 50 free

Kaylee Wheeler (KY) – 1:01.75 100 breast, 2:15.23 200 breast

Kelly Tichenor (KY) – 2:02.35 200 IM, 55.03 100 fly

#5: TEXAS LONGHORNS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 5TH)

#17 Grace Ariola (IL) – 1:54.60 200 back, 53.04 100 back

Holly Jansen (VA) – 2:10.86 200 breast, 1:01.11 100 breast

#10 Julia Cook (TX) – 52.37 100 back, 1:54.48 200 back

Kendall Shields (TX) – 1:56.14 200 back, 53.98 100 back

#4: GEORGIA BULLDOGS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 4TH)

#1 Eva Merrell (CA) – 1:52.20 200 back, 52.26 100 back

#11 Dakota Luther (TX) – 1:55.07 200 fly, 52.27 100 fly

#12 Olivia Carter (NC) – 1:57.92 200 IM, 1:55.78 200 fly

Madison Homovich (NC) – 16:03.01 1650 free, 1:47.18 200 free

Tatum Smith (GA) – 22.98 50 free, 1:49.98 200 free

#3: TEXAS A&M AGGIES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 3RD)

Caroline Theil (NE) – 2:00.79 200 IM, 4:17.37 400 IM

Emma Carlton (WA) – 52.83 100 fly, 54.81 100 back

#7 Gabrielle Kopenski (TX) – 15:56.39 1650 free, 4:37.94 500 free

#2: CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 2ND)

#5 Cassidy Bayer (VA) – 1:55.20 200 fly, 1:58.21 200 IM

#18 Elise Garcia (CA) – 52.70 100 fly, 1:56.64 200 fly

Alex Sumner (PA) – 1:52.33 200 back, 53.41 100 back

Ema Rajic (IL) – 1:00.77 100 breast, 2:00.23 200 IM

#1: STANFORD CARDINAL (2017 NCAA FINISH: 1ST)