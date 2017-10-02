Top 20 Recruiting Roundup: Women’s Class of 2018, First Edition

“Top 20 Recruiting Roundup” is a new series in which we compile all the verbal commitments for each of the top 20 teams in our NCAA Power Rankings. We’ll compile these lists periodically throughout the college swimming & recruiting season.
Stanford’s only real issue over the past year has been breaststroke, and that looks well on its way to being more than fixed by fall of 2018. Stanford has recruited two of the best breaststrokers in the Class of 2018.
That’s one big takeaway from our first look at the early hauls in the current recruiting season. Another is Georgia, which is a bit low on elite-tier talent this year, but has recruited three of our top twelve recruits, including national #1 Eva Merrell.
Bear in mind that the size of these recruiting classes depends heavily on the size of each team’s graduating class, which frees up both scholarship money and roster space. A big or small recruiting class is not necessarily a sign that a school is doing well or doing poorly in recruiting – but the individual athletes incoming do give a good feel of how well each program did at accumulating NCAA scoring-potential talent.
Here’s a look at the recruiting hauls for each program. For the sake of brevity, we are listing only the best two events for each swimmer, along with their home state (or country if outside the U.S.). Our list only includes high school graduating Class of 2018 swimmers (sorry early commits, you’ll have to wait for next year) or internationals who have committed during the current recruiting period.
Commits are listed in random order. Ranking numbers are from our previous recruit rankings from the summer and are not updated for more recent swims. All times are in short course yards unless otherwise noted. Times listed with “m” designate long course meters. Times listed are the athlete’s top two swims in USA Swimming Power Points or FINA points for long course. (Yes, this doesn’t always show an athlete’s full versatility. Yes, some athletes might have times not listed that “feel” more impressive than those listed. No, point-based ranking systems aren’t perfect. For the sake of consistency and brevity, this is the format we’ll be sticking to in order to realistically compile times from this many athletes).
Reminder: These are not ranks of recruiting classes. These ranks come from our most recent NCAA Power Rankings. The recruits listed are all the verbal commitments we are aware of at this time. If you have a verbal commitment to report, e-mail it to [email protected]
#20: FLORIDA GATORS (2017 NCAA FINISH: N/A)
- Kirschtine Balbuena (FL) – 55.07 100 back, 2:00.66 200 back
- Layla Black (GBR) – 2:26.60 200m breast, 1:09.26 100m breast
- Leah Braswell (PA) – 4:43.71 500 free, 16:17.01 1650 free
- Mabel Zavaros (CAN) – 59.29 100m fly, 2:12.79 200m fly
- Rosie Zavaros (CAN) – 1:02.5 100m back, 2:11.78 200m back
- #6 Vanessa Pearl (TX) – 4:06.73 400 IM, 1:58.13 200 IM
#19: FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 27TH)
- Alexis Durlacher (FL) – 1:52.27 200 free, 2:07.65 200 fly
- Boglarka Bonecz (HUN) – 2:10.45 200m fly, 1:01.61 100m fly
- Hannah Womer (CA) – 2:01.24 200 IM, 2:14.75 200 breast
- Ida Hulkko (FIN) – 1:09.87 100m breast, 27.30 50m free
- Laura Glerup Jensen (DEN) – 56.10 100m free, 2:01.99 200m free
- Maddie McDonald (CAN) – 1:03.54 100m back, 26.95 50m free
- Stephanie Holmes (FL) – 16:33.01 1650 free, 4:49.39 500 free
#18: AUBURN TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 18TH)
- Emily Hetzer (VA) – 16:23.34 1650 free, 4:47.23 500 free
#17: VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 12TH)
- Julia Menkhaus (NC) – 52.64 100 back, 1:55.38 200 back
- Kaki Christensen (CT) – 1:01.02 100 breast, 2:13.13 200 breast
- Sophie Skinner (KY) – 1:56.59 200 back, 1:47.00 200 free
#16: TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 22ND)
- Danika Katzer (VA) – 1:59.58 200 IM, 4:16.52 400 IM
- Hannah Foster (OH) – 1:59.32 200 IM, 1:47.49 200 free
- Katie Vasiloff (FL) – 54.48 100 fly, 23.31 50 free
- Sinclair Larson (NC) – 1:55.33 200 back, 54.41 100 back
- Trude Rothrock (IN) – 52.97 100 fly, 2:00.78 200 IM
#15: OHIO STATE BUCKEYES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 19TH)
- Georgia Mosher (MI) – 4:49.23 500 free, 16:43.75 1650 free
- Georgia White (IL) – 1:46.69 200 free, 49.93 100 free
#14: WISCONSIN BADGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 15TH)
- Alana Palmer (NE) – 1:48.00 200 free, 23.07 50 free
- Holly Stoll (WI) – 1:59.47 200 back, 55.59 100 back
- Julia Stupar (WI) – 2:05.51 200 IM, 1:51.33 200 free
- Lillie Hosack (WI) – 1:59.47 200 IM, 54.56 100 back
- Margaret Guanci (IL) – 1:59.07 200 back, 55.93 100 back
#13: KENTUCKY WILDCATS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 14TH)
- Isabella Gati (VA) – 53.74 100 fly, 1:58.92 200 fly
- Riley Gaines (TN) – 49.36 100 free, 1:47.29 200 free
- Sophie Sorenson (IA) – 1:57.11 200 back, 54.49 100 back
#12: MISSOURI TIGERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 13TH)
- Allison Bloebaum (OH) – 16:23.22 1650 free, 1:47.38 200 free
- Audrey Guyett (IL) – 1:58.72 200 back, 55.26 100 back
- Danielle Hepler (TX) – 2:00.12 200 IM, 4:15.38 400 IM
- Kayla Jones (IL) – 1:02.50 100 breast, 2:14.54 200 breast
#11: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 10TH)
- Kate Sullivan (MO) – 1:48.13 200 free, 50.69 100 free
- Kelli McCarthy (MN) – 1:48.49 200 free, 4:51.25 500 free
#10: INDIANA HOOSIERS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 8TH)
- Callie Wilhite (IN) – 24.45 50 free, 53.80 100 free
- Christin Rockway (FL) – 4:12.04 400 IM, 1:57.47 200 IM
- Ileah Doctor (MI) – 22.73 50 free, 1:02.60 100 breast
- Julia Wolf (CA) – 22.53 50 free, 49.74 100 free
- Mackenzie Looze (IN) – 2:00.43 200 IM, 1:50.66 200 free
- Maggie Wallace (NJ) – 16:20.50 1650 free, 4:48.21 500 free
- Meri Gray (IN) – 56.48 100 back, 2:07.27 200 back
- Morgan Scott (PA) – 53.94 100 back, 1:46.77 200 free
- Noelle Peplowski (IL) – 2:14.29 200 breast, 1:01.47 100 breast
#9: NC STATE WOLFPACK (2017 NCAA FINISH: 7TH)
- #14 Emma Muzzy (VA) – 52.65 100 back, 1:53.38 200 back
- Kylee Alons (CO) – 53.44 100 back, 1:55.81 200 back
- Maddie Smith (NC) – 1:03.01 100 breast, 2:19.59 200 breast
- Sami Nickerson (WI) – diving
- Shannon Kearney (IL) – 54.47 100 back, 1:57.68 200 back
- Sophie Hansson (SWE) – 1:07.59 100m breast, 2:28.09 200m breast
- Taylor Bennett (PA) – diving
#8: USC TROJANS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 9TH)
- #8 Erica Sullivan (NV) – 15:47.39 1650 free, 4:39.66
- Lara Bate (MD) – 2:15.26 200 breast, 1:04.29 100 breast
- Makenna Turner (CA) – 1:58.46 200 fly, 53.61 100 fly
#7: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 11TH)
- Alexis Wenger (MI) – 1:00.02 100 breast, 2:15.25 200 breast
- Katie Minnich (MI) – 53.99 100 back, 1:56.95 200 back
- Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 57.59 100m free, 59.98 100m fly
- Mariella Venter (RSA) – 1:01.71 100m back, 2:13.58 200m back
#6: LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 6TH)
- Alena Kraus (FL) – 1:47.09 200 free, 1:59.37 200 fly
- Annette Schultz (MI) – 54.71 100 back, 1:58.66 200 back
- Diana Dunn (TX) – 1:58.94 200 back, 2:00.67 200 IM
- Katie Schorr (FL) – 49.23 100 free, 22.81 50 free
- Kaylee Wheeler (KY) – 1:01.75 100 breast, 2:15.23 200 breast
- Kelly Tichenor (KY) – 2:02.35 200 IM, 55.03 100 fly
#5: TEXAS LONGHORNS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 5TH)
- #17 Grace Ariola (IL) – 1:54.60 200 back, 53.04 100 back
- Holly Jansen (VA) – 2:10.86 200 breast, 1:01.11 100 breast
- #10 Julia Cook (TX) – 52.37 100 back, 1:54.48 200 back
- Kendall Shields (TX) – 1:56.14 200 back, 53.98 100 back
#4: GEORGIA BULLDOGS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 4TH)
- #1 Eva Merrell (CA) – 1:52.20 200 back, 52.26 100 back
- #11 Dakota Luther (TX) – 1:55.07 200 fly, 52.27 100 fly
- #12 Olivia Carter (NC) – 1:57.92 200 IM, 1:55.78 200 fly
- Madison Homovich (NC) – 16:03.01 1650 free, 1:47.18 200 free
- Tatum Smith (GA) – 22.98 50 free, 1:49.98 200 free
#3: TEXAS A&M AGGIES (2017 NCAA FINISH: 3RD)
- Caroline Theil (NE) – 2:00.79 200 IM, 4:17.37 400 IM
- Emma Carlton (WA) – 52.83 100 fly, 54.81 100 back
- #7 Gabrielle Kopenski (TX) – 15:56.39 1650 free, 4:37.94 500 free
#2: CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS (2017 NCAA FINISH: 2ND)
- #5 Cassidy Bayer (VA) – 1:55.20 200 fly, 1:58.21 200 IM
- #18 Elise Garcia (CA) – 52.70 100 fly, 1:56.64 200 fly
- Alex Sumner (PA) – 1:52.33 200 back, 53.41 100 back
- Ema Rajic (IL) – 1:00.77 100 breast, 2:00.23 200 IM
#1: STANFORD CARDINAL (2017 NCAA FINISH: 1ST)
- #2 Taylor Ruck (CAN/AZ) – 1:53.13 200 back, 52.95 100 back
- #3 Zoe Bartel (CO) – 59.04 100 breast, 2:07.73 200 breast
- #9 Allie Raab (TN) – 1:00.02 100 breast, 2:09.69 200 breast
- #15 Amalie Fackenthal (CA) – 22.38 50 free, 52.78 100 fly
- Anya Goeders (IN) – 22.44 50 free, 49.39 100 free
I get that nothing is perfect, but there has got to be a better way to pick the top two times. So many of these people hand great times missing. One thing it seems to do is put too much weight in backstroke. Everyone who has a decent backstroke time seems to have those picked, even if others are better. Maybe something to do with placing at NCAA’s?