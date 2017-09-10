180 Athletes from the Class of 2018 Are Now Committed to Swim in College

The high school recruiting class of 2018 has been busy. The school year has only just begun and already we have 180 seniors who have made verbal commitments to swim in college. On this day a year ago, there were just 55 names on our list.

In just over two months, since we first talked about the 2018 verbal commits in aggregate, we’ve added the names of 97 athletes to the list. 15 of our top 20 boys from the high school class of 2018, and 15 of our top 20 high school girls, have already verbally committed to Division I programs, and we still have two months left before Early Signing Day. Arizona State and Virginia Tech lead the way with 12 verbals each to the combined men’s and women’s teams. Joining them in the double digits are Indiana with 11 and Texas with 10. Close behind with 9 combined commitments are Florida, NC State, and Stanford. Here are the colleges that have received early pledges:

Alabama – 3

Arizona – 2

Arizona State – 12

Auburn – 2

Cal – 7

Cincinnati – 2

Colgate – 1

Colorado State – 2

Duke – 3

Florida – 9

Florida State – 5

Georgia – 3

Georgia Tech – 2

Harvard – 1

Indiana – 11

James Madison – 2

Kentucky – 4

Louisville – 5

LSU – 1

Michigan – 2

Minnesota – 2

Missouri – 4

NC State – 9

North Carolina – 4

Northwestern – 3

Notre Dame – 6

Ohio State – 2

Penn State – 3

Pitt – 3

Queens (NC) – 1

SMU – 1

South Carolina – 4

Stanford – 9

Tennessee – 4

Texas – 10

Texas A&M – 6

Toledo – 1

Tulane – 1

UCLA – 3

UConn – 1

USC – 3

Virginia – 2

Virginia Tech – 12

William & Mary – 2

Wisconsin – 5

High School Class of 2018 Verbal Commitments

Meanwhile, we’ve sent some 1600 athletes off to swim and dive in all three divisions of the NCAA, in the NAIA, or in junior college. Take one last look at the class of 2017:

High School Class of 2017 Verbal Commitments