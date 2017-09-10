Phelps is Golden on the Golf Course, Wins Celebrity Event

It’s no secret that Michael Phelps has golf-related aspirations.

He’s competed in a number of events during both his active swim career and in retirement, and it appears he isn’t half-bad.

The GOAT took his talents to the green this weekend at the Swiss stop of the Omega European Masters Tour, winning the celebrity tournament. While the winnings from this event with benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that provides basic necessities to low-income children ages 0-12, Phelps hosts a celebrity Golf Classic to benefit the Michael Phelps Foundation every year.

Here’s a look at his winning shot:

While the poor weather affected the main competition, Phelps carried on with ease.

He posted on Instagram about the win and his co-champion, actress Michelle Monaghan, added more pictures on Facebook:

We won @realmonaghan !!! So much fun today!! It was all the @scottycameron [email protected] @omegaeuropeanmasters A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Sep 9, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

WE WON!! Thank you to Omega European Masters for this extraordinary and FUN opportunity and making the winning donation… Posted by Michelle Monaghan on Saturday, September 9, 2017

If you’re not impressed with this win from a difficulty standpoint, don’t forget that just last year, Phelps made what’s believed to be the longest televised putt ever:

The only question that remains? If MP can strut his stuff alongside good friend Jordan Spieth in a professional tournament.

It’s clear he’s too good for mere amateurs.