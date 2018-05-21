Braxton Justice Commits to Swim for Emory & Henry

Braxton Justice, a senior at PikeView High School in Princeton, West Virginia, will swim for Emory & Henry College next fall. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that Justice and his family and coaches participated in a signing ceremony at PikeView to mark the occasion of his acceptance by Division III’s Emory & Henry. He wrote on social media:

“It’s official y’all. thank you to everyone who was there to support me in my dreams of college swimming.#collegebound #classof2022 #emoryandhenry”

Justice made the West Virginia state meet all four years of his high school career. This past February he placed second in the 50 free (22.53) and third in the 100 back (58.31). Justice swims year-round for Concord C-lions. In addition to sprint free and backstroke, he swims breaststroke and IM. At Southern Zone Age Group Championships last summer, he swam the LCM 50/100 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM. He competed in the SCY version of the same events at the 2018 West Virginia LSC Short Course Championships this spring; he was an A-finalist in the 200 back and finished in the top 12 in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 breast.

His 50 free time would have scored for the Wasps at 2018 ODAC Championships. Justice will join Emory & Henry in the men’s team’s second season; the school announced the addition of men’s swimming for 2017-18 in July, 2016.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.53

100 free – 51.52

100 back – 58.31

