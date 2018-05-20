15 Ashley McCauley Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs

Raleigh, North Carolina’s Ashley McCauley, the number 15 recruit on our list of the top-20 girls in the high school class of 2019, has announced via social media her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia. Jillian Barczyk and Zoie Hartman have also committed to the class of 2023.

“Thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Georgia! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way. Go Dawgs 🐶🐾”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, McCauley is a junior at Leesville Road High School and swims year-round for Marlins of Raleigh. One of the top breaststokers in her class, she won the 200 breast at 2017 Winter Junior Nationals East with a lifetime-best 2:09.54. She placed 13th in the 200 IM, again with a best time (2:00.46), and also swam the 100 breast (DQd in finals), 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. In high school swimming, McCauley helped Leesville Road win the 200 medley relay, was runner-up in the 100 breast, and placed third in the 200 IM.

McCauley had an excellent long course season last summer, finishing up with 1:10.97 in the 100 breast, 2:29.25 in the 200 breast, 2:19.00 in the 200 IM, and 4:54.74 in the 400 IM.

Georgia could use help in the breaststroke; the Bulldogs were shut out of the A finals in both the 100 and 200 breast at 2018 SECs, and only managed one B-finalist in each event. McCauley is just on the doorstep of qualifying for A finals in those events at SECs.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:09.54

100 breast – 1:01.01

200 IM – 2:00.46

400 IM – 4:16.11

