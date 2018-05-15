6x Louisiana D4 State Champ Jillian Barczyk Verbally Commits to Georgia

Lafayette, Louisiana-native Jillian Barczyk has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia for the class of 2023. Barczyk swims for City of Lafayette Aquatics and Ascension Episcopal School, where she is undefeated in her high school career thus far. She will join California’s Zoie Hartman on the Bulldogs’ roster in the fall of 2019.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Georgia. I chose Georgia because I felt at home as soon as I stepped on campus. I’m beyond excited to be a part of such an awesome team and school! Thanks to all that helped me along the way. GO DAWGS!!

Barczyk won her third consecutive state titles in both the 200 free (1:50.92) and 500 free (4:57.58) at the 2017 LHSAA Division 4 State Championships in November. She holds the Division 4 records in both events, and the Louisiana High School record for all divisions in the 500 (4:53.82). At the 2017 state meet, Barczyk picked up two more state titles as a member of Ascension Episcopal’s winning 200 medley (26.33 butterfly leg) and 400 free (51.35 anchor) relays.

In club swimming, Barczyk holds state records in the 200 SCY free and 400 LCM free and was the Louisiana Swimming State High Point Winner at the 2017 Short Course State Championships, 2017 Long Course State Championships, and most recently, 2018 Short Course State Championships where she was also named Swimmer of the Meet. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was named Louisiana Female Swimmer of the Year for 2017.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:48.62

500 free – 4:51.80

1000 free – 10:05.53

1650 free – 16:56.98

200 back – 2:03.21

