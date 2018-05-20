Katie Ledecky Swims 3rd-Fastest 800 Free Ever to Close out PSS Indy

American swimmer Katie Ledecky, racing in her first meet as a professional swimmer, posted the 3rd-fastest 800 LCM freestyle in history on Saturday to close out her meet at the 2018 Indianapolis Pro Swim Series stop. That won the event by nearly 23 seconds, and ranks as the third-fastest 800 free in history (second-fastest on American soil). Her own World Record (8:04.79), from the 2016 Olympic Games, and her U.S. Open Record (8:06.68), from the 2016 Pro Swim Series meet in Austin, are the only two swims ever done in the event that are faster.

For a moment, it looked like Ledecky would make a run at the U.S. Open Record, if not the World Record, when she dipped under 30 seconds (29.95) for the 50 that took her from 600 meters to 650 meters. That’s something she hasn’t necessarily done before that early in the race. But, the pain showed in the next 50, where she slid back to a 31.13 – her second-slowest 50 of the race. She tried to go sub-30 at the 200m mark earlier in the race, and saw a similar rebound on the 50 after that (30.08/31.25).

Split comparisons to her record-setting swims:

Ledecky WR Ledecky U.S. Open Ledecky Indy PSS 2018
100 57.98 58.82 58.74
200 1:01.44 1:01.38 1:01.89
300 `:01.34 1:01.60 1:01.33
400 1:01.22 1:01.42 1:01.76
500 1:00.96 1:01.40 1:01.50
600 1:01.36 1:01.38 1:01.30
700 1:01.14 1:01.37 1:01.08
800 59.35 59.31 59.67
First 400 4:01.98 4:03.22 4:03.72
Second 400 4:02.81 4:03.46 4:04.55
8:04.79 8:06.68 8:07.27

Ledecky’s ownership of this race grew with the swim. She now holds the 17 fastest performances in history, and 20 of the 21 best (Rebecca Adlington’s former World Record of 8:14.10 from the 2008 Olympics is the only interloper in the top 20).

Ledecky swam a 15:20.48 to open the meet, which broke her own World Record by 5 seconds. 18-year old Erica Sullivan from Sandpipers of Nevada took 2nd in 8:30.15, which is her best time by more than 7 seconds and jumps her to 19th place in the all-time 17-18 age group rankings.

Fastest Performances All-Time, 800m Free

  1. Ledecky – 8:04.79, 2016
  2. Ledecky – 8:06.68, 2016
  3. Ledecky – 8:07.27, 2017
  4. Ledecky, 8:07.39, 2015
  5. Ledecky, 8:10.32, 2016
  6. Ledecky, 8:10.91, 2016
  7. Ledecky, 8:11.00, 2014
  8. Ledecky, 8:11.21, 2015
  9. Ledecky, 8:11.35, 2014
  10. Ledecky, 8:11.50, 2017
  11. Ledecky, 8:11.70, 2018
  12. Ledecky, 8:12.68, 2017
  13. Ledecky, 8:12.86, 2016
  14. Ledecky, 8:13.02, 2015
  15. Ledecky, 8:13.20, 2016
  16. Ledecky, 8:13.25, 2015
  17. Ledecky, 8:13.86, 2013
  18. Adlington, 8:14.10, 2008
  19. Ledecky, 8:14.63, 2012
  20. Ledecky, 8:15.29, 2015
  21. Ledecky, 8:15.44, 2017
  22. Li Bingjie, 8:15.46, 2017

612

This looks like her split-list from practice. In the words of a basic, “I can’t even.”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
40 minutes ago
Wow

#3 on the list is 2018*, not 2017

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
21 minutes ago
running start to touch backstroke flags

Oh man…. you gottem good!! DEVASTATED is SwimSwam, busted by the PC police….

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago

