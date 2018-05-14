UNLV Freshman Grant Norgan to Transfer to University of Georgia

Grant Norgan, who is finishing up his freshman year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, has announced he plans to transfer to the University of Georgia for the 2018-19 school year.

“I’m SO excited to announce my decision to transfer from UNLV to the University of Georgia! I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait for next season! GO DAWGS!”

Norgan grew up in Cypress, Texas, where he swam for Cypress Woods High School and Premier Aquatics Club of Klein. He swam the 200/500 double in high school, finishing 4th and 6th in those respective events at the Texas UIL 6A State Championships in 2016. Norgan made great strides as a freshman with the Runnin’ Rebels. He lowered his best 200 free time by 2.5 seconds leading off the UNLV 800 free relay at 2018 WAC Championships, then came within 2/10 of that new PB when he won the individual 200 free conference title in 1:35.77. He was also runner-up in the 500 free with a PB that was 5.7 seconds faster than his time out of high school. And he took 3.2 seconds off his previous 200 back time to place fourth at conference with 1:45.24.

Norgan will enter Georgia with a freshman class that will consist of Andrew Abruzzo, Bradley Dunham, Caleb Harrington, Hudson Coldren, Keegan Walsh, Luke Durocher, and Tan Dunn. He would have been a B finalist in the 200 free at 2018 SECs, and a C finalist in the 500, but would have been just outside scoring range in the 200 back.

Top SCY times:

100 back – 49.63

200 back – 1:45.24

200 free – 1:35.53

500 free – 4:22.26

200 IM – 1:52.24

400 IM – 4:00.81

