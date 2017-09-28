Bulldogs Secure 1st Men’s Verbal from GHSA 6-7A Champ Bradley Dunham

Bradley Dunham, a senior at Dacula High School in Dacula, Georgia, has given the University of Georgia men’s swimming and diving team its first verbal commitment to the class of 2022.

“I’m so excited to announce my Verbal Commitment to the University of Georgia! I want to thank all my coaches, friends, and family who helped me get to this point today. I can’t wait to join and work with this awesome swim program! Go Dawgs! 🐶🏊🏻”

Dunham is the reigning Georgia 6-7A state champion in the 500 free, having won by a mere 9/100 with 4:26.78 at the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet. He also placed seventh in the 200 free (1:42.18). Dunham swims year-round for SwimAtlanta and specializes in the mid- to longer-end of the freestyle range. He has also shown great promise in backstroke. At the beginning of the summer he dropped 2 seconds off a 2-year-old time in the 100m back, then finished the summer another 4.3 seconds faster. In the 200m back, he dropped 14.1 seconds from his first swim in June to his third swim at Georgia Senior State Championships in July. He also dropped 4.3 in the 200m free and 6.2 in the 400m free.

In short course season he finished sixth in the 1650 free and 11th in the 500 at 2016 Winter Junior Nationals, dropping 1:13 in the former and 11.7 in the latter.

Best times SCY:

500 FR: 4:24.87

1650 FR: 15:19.69

Best times LCM:

100 FR: 52.35

200 FR: 1:53.68

400 FR: 3:57.53

100 BK: 57.57

200 BK: 2:05.53

