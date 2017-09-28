Bonnies Pick Up a Pair of Verbals from George Kalletta and Jake Ruffolo

St. Bonaventure University men’s swimming and diving team recently received verbal commitment from a pair of standout New Yorkers: George Kalletta from Eastport and Jake Ruffolo from Buffalo.

George Kalletta

“I chose St. Bonaventure University because I love the balance of academics & athletics the school has to offer and I really enjoyed how the team acted like a family. I’m thankful to the coaching staff and my family for helping me throughout the process and I look forward to contributing positively to legacy of St. Bonaventure University! Go Bonnies!”

Kalletta is a senior at Eastport-South Manor Junior/Senior High School who does his year-round swimming with Islanders Aquatics. After winning the B finals of both the 200 IM (1:54.65) and 500 free (4:40.36) at 2017 NYSPHSAA Public Championships, he went on to earn PBs in the 50 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100/200 fly at NCSA Spring Championships and Ithaca Sectionals. He wrapped up his long course season at Geneva Futures, where he notched PBs in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:53.65

200 IM – 1:53.73

400 IM – 4:03.32

200 back – 1:52.92

Jake Ruffolo

“I chose St. Bonaventure for the family atmosphere that I was greeted with as soon as I stepped on campus. I’m very excited to be part of a long tradition of athletic and academic excellence. I feel the coaching staff will help me achieve my personal goals and contribute to my growth as a student athlete as well. I’m thankful for my coaches and family for helping me through this process, and look forward to swimming for the next four years at Bonaventure! GO BONAS! 💜🐺”

Ruffolo swims for Canisius High School and White Water Swim Club, where he specializes in 100/200 free and is a Futures Championships qualifier and a NCSA Junior Nationals qualifier. A three-time NYS Federation meet qualifier, he placed ninth in both the 100 free (46.64) and 200 free (1:40.81) at the 2017 state meet. The previous year he had finished 18th and 17th in those respective meets. During his junior season he was named Canisius High School’s 2016-2017 “Athlete of the Season” and the school’s “Most Valuable Swimmer.”

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.04

100 free – 46.64

200 free – 1:40.81

