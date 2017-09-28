Mason’s Lauren Thomas Makes Verbal Commitment to Vanderbilt

Mason, Ohio’s Lauren Thomas has announced her verbal commitment to Vanderbilt University women’s swimming and diving team for the 2018-19 season.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim at Vanderbilt University!! Thankful for my incredible family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me get here. Can’t wait to be a part of such an amazing school and program. #ANCHORDOWN ⚓️⚓️💛💛”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Mason High School, Thomas is a ___-time finalist at the OHSAA Division I state meet. This past year she finished 6th in the 200 IM (2:05.57) and 5th in the 100 back (57.03) individually, and she contributed to both Mason High School’s second-place 200 medley (29.78 50 breast split) and 200 free relays (23.76 50 free split).

Swimming with her club team Mason Manta Rays, Thomas ended her short course season with a slew of new PBs at the 2017 Dolfin ISCA Junior National Championship Cup. Those included 50/100 free, 50/200 back, and 100 fly. She finaled in the 50/100 free, 50/200 back and 200 breast. Likewise, she updated all her long course times this summer between the SGSA Eastern Invitational and Columbus Sectionals.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 27.10

100 back – 56.14

200 back – 2:02.96

100 fly – 57.03

200 IM – 2:04.23

400 IM – 4:27.87

