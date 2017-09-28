New Mexico Record-holder Joshua Harlan Gives Verbal to West Virginia

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Joshua Harlan has verbally committed to swim for West Virginia University for the 2018-19 season.

“Hard work and faith pays off. Looking forward to being party of the family that is WVU swimming and diving!”

Harlan is a senior at Cibola High School. He holds the New Mexico Activities Association record in the 200 IM, having won the event in 1:51.24 at the 2017 NMAA State Swimming Diving Championships. He also won the 100 back with a lifetime-best 50.83 and led off the 7th-place Cibola medley relay with a PB of 23.59. He also anchored the 5th-place 400 free relay with 47.28. Swimming club with Vipers of Albuquerque Swim Team, Harlan had a strong junior year with improvements across the board, in both SCY and LCM. At the NCSA Spring Championships, he went best times in the 200 back and 200/400 IM, a week after having updated his 100/200 breast and 100 fly at the New Mexico State Championship. At Arena Grand Challenge he finished long course season with new times in the 100 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Harlan’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM for the Mountaineers at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships. His SCY times are:

200 IM – 1:49.80

400 IM – 3:55.59

50 back – 23.59

100 back – 50.83

200 back – 1:48.53

