Hungarian Butterflyer Boglárka Bonecz Verbally Commits to Florida State

Boglárka Bonecz, from Szeged, Hungary, has given her verbal accord to Florida State University for the 2018-19 season.

“I am happy to announce that I’m committing to FSU! I chose FSU for so many reasons, for example because of the great facilities such as out-door pool, enormous and well-equipped gym and beautiful campus, and the fantastic people on the team and the caring and excellent coaching staff. My goal is to improve my achievements working together with my future coaches and do well in university.”

Bonecz swims for the Szeged Swim Club (Szegedi Úszó Egylet) and specializes in 200 fly, 100 fly, and 400 IM. She won a bronze medal in 200 fly in at the inaugural European Games in 2015. Later that summer she placed 8th in 200 fly at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore. She again took 8th in the 200 fly at this summer’s FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Indianapolis.

Best LCM times (converted to SCY):

200 fly – 2:10.45 (1:54.99)

100 fly 1:01.61 (54.24)

400 IM – 4:53.14 (4:18.32)

Her converted times would have put her in the A final of the 200 fly and the C finals of the 100 fly and 400 IM. Bonecz will suit up for the Seminoles with fellow class of 2022 verbal commits: Alexis Durlacher, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Laura Glerup Jensen, Maddie McDonald, Stephanie Holmes.

