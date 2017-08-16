Rapidly-Improving Alexis Durlacher Verbally Commits to Florida State

Episcopal AmberJax’ Alexis Durlacher has verbally committed to Florida State University for the fall of 2018.

“For so many years, I’ve been wearing garnet and gold at Episcopal Amberjax and now I get to continue. With that being said… I’m beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to attend and swim at Florida State University! Super grateful for the guidance and support of my coaches, family, and friends. Can’t wait to be a part of such a dynamic and talented team! Go Noles!”

Durlacher will be a senior this fall at Jacksonville, Florida’s Stanton College Preparatory School. She excels in fly and free, and has made impressive leaps over the last two years. As a freshman at the 2014 FHSAA Class 2A Championships, Durlacher placed 15th in the 200 free with 1:57.50, and 16th in the 100 fly with 1:00.49 (although she went 59.16 in prelims). The next year she was 10th in the 200 free (1:55.27) and 6th in the 100 fly (58.67). This past year, while she didn’t swim high school, she lowered her times to 1:52.27 and 57.40 in those same events.

Durlacher had an even more impressive long course season in 2016-17. She dropped 6.8 seconds and earned her first Junior National qualifying time in the 200m fly (2:19.11), and improved her time in just about everything else she swam in LCM: 100 fly (-2.2), 100 free (-1.8), 400 free (-10.0), 200 free (-2.6). Martin Zubero, head coach of Episcopal AmberJax, said, “Congratulations to Alexis as everyone from the Episcopal Amberjax family wishes you the best of luck in Tallahassee!”

Top times (SCY/LCM):

100 fly- 57.40/ 1:03.93

200 fly- 2:07.65/ 2:19.11

200 free- 1:52.27/ 2:06.84

Also verbally committed to the Seminoles’ class of 2022 are Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, and Stephanie Holmes.

I'm beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Florida State University! GO NOLES❤️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYI4V1YmSu — Alexis Durlacher (@alexisdurlacher) August 16, 2017

