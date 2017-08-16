Matt Nauman Hired As Head Swim & Dive Coach At UC Santa Cruz

UC Santa Cruz has made three new head coaching hires in its NCAA Division III program.

Lauren Nadler will become the new head coach for women’s soccer. She has been the assistant coach in the women’s soccer program since fall 2015. She brings several years of coaching experience from campuses including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, City College of San Francisco, and Dominican University of California.

David Klech has been named the new head coach for men’s and women’s track and field and cross country. He has served as the assistant coach in the program since 2016. He coached at Acalanes High School and also served as a volunteer assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of Oregon, where he was an All-American in track and field.

The new men’s and women’s swim and dive head coach will be Matt Nauman. Nauman, who is also a UC Santa Cruz alum, has been an assistant coach with the program since 2010. He has also coached with the Cabrillo Threshers and Aptos Cabrillo Swim Club.

Interim Athletics Director Greg Warzecka praised the new hires.

“I believe these are three strong coaches who will continue to build upon these already successful programs and lead the Slugs to a bright future,” he said.

Press Release courtesy of UC Santa Cruz.