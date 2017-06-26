FSU Opens C/O 2018 Recruiting Season with Verbal from Stephanie Holmes

Tallahassee, Florida-native Stephanie Holmes announced her verbal commitment to remain in state and swim for Florida State University beginning with 2018-19 season. She made her announcement on Instagram:

“I am so excited to announce that I have verbally committed to swim and study at Florida State University!! I’m so thankful for my coaches for always challenging me, my teammates for pushing me and my friends and family for always believing in me. I’m so grateful to have opportunity to swim with such an amazing team! GO NOLES!! >–> Phil 4:13″

Holmes is a rising senior at Chiles High School and swims for coach Terry Maul at Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and a NISCA High School All-American, Holmes is a U.S. Open qualifier specializing primarily in distance freestyle. At the 2016 Winter Junior Championships East, she placed 9th in the 1650 free and 17th in the 500 free. At the same meet a year earlier, she finished 8th in the 1650 free. Holmes is 6x Florida 2A/3A State Championships finalist, and was runner-up in both the 200 free and 500 free at the FHSAA Class 3A state meet in December 2016.

Her top SCY times are:

1650 free – 16:33.10

1000 free – 9:50.45

500 free – 4:49.39

200 free – 1:50.40

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].