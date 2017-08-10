Finnish National Teamer Ida Hulkko Verbally Commits to Florida State

Ida Hulkko of Mikkeli, Finland, has verbally committed to Florida State University’s class of 2022.

“I’m so honoured and excited to be part of the FSU team as an international student! Now I get to experience the awesome atmosphere of Florida. Go Noles!”

Hulkko, a rising high school senior who swims for Swims for Mikkeli Uimaseura, is a member of Finland’s National Team. She is the reigning national champion in the women’s 100m breast and the bronze medalist in the 50m breast, from the 2017 Finnish National Championships in July. Hulkko is heading into her fourth consecutive season on the National Team. “I nearly made it to the World Championships in Budapest after [achieving the time standard]. But after being the third breaststroker I didn’t qualify for the team because of the country quota.”

Best LCM times:

100 breaststroke – 1.09.87

50 breaststroke – 31.39

50 freestyle – 27.30

“I find myself as a sprinter after swimming only 50 and 100 breaststrokes but my plan is to take back the 200 to my racing routine.”

Hulkko will join fellow Florida State verbal commits Hannah Womer and Stephanie Holmes in the fall of 2018.

