Dare Rose Posts #3 Time in 13-14 History in 400 Free – 3:59.02

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Proving that he’s not just a butterflier, age group standout Dare Rose of Scarlet Aquatics has soared up to #3 in the 13-14 rankings for the 400 freestyle.

Winning tonight’s C final at the 2017 U.S. Junior Nationals, Rose posted a time of 3:59.02, his first time under the four minute barrier. Only Evan Pinion and Michael Phelps have been faster in 13-14 history.

13-14 400 Free – Top U.S. Performers

Evan Pinion, 3:57.61 2009 Michael Phelps, 3:58.80 2000 Dare Rose, 3:59.02 2017 Nick Silverthorne, 3:59.24 2010 Trey Freeman, 3:59.64 2015

Rose never split slower than 30.78, heading out in 1:58.93 at the 200 meter mark. He was able to come home tough on the final 100, splitting 29.51 an then 29.36, ending up at 3:59.02. His 4:01.55 was his old lifetime best, as he took more than two seconds off of that mark.

Rose has already made his mark on the 13-14 historical rankings in several events this year– he’s now ranked 2nd in the 200 fly (2:01.89 behind only MP), 6th in the 100 fly (55.68), and 9th in the 200 free (1:54.25). His 200 fly was from earlier in this meet, when he won the B final with that time.