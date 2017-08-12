2017 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
Girls 200 IM – Prelims
- WJR: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee
- Meet: 2:12.32 – Ella Eastin
- 13-14 NAG: 2:12.73 – Missy Franklin
- 15-16 NAG: 2:10.41 – Katie Hoff
- 17-18 NAG: 2:10.02 – Elizabeth Pelton
Boys 200 IM – Prelims
- WJR: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang
- Meet: 2:00.07 – Kyle Whitaker
- 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13 – Michael Andrew
- 15-16 NAG: 1:59.84 – Andrew Seliskar
- 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94 – Michael Phelps
Girls 1500 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky
- Meet: 16:14.67 – G Ryan
- 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98 – Becca Mann
- 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53 – Katie Ledecky
- 17-18 NAG: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky
Girls 50 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 24.48 – Rikako Ikee
- Meet: 25.07 – Marta Ciesla
- 13-14 NAG: 25.23 – Missy Franklin
- 15-16 NAG: 24.80 – Simone Manuel
- 17-18 NAG: 24.56 – Simone Manuel
Boys 50 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 22.00 – Yu Hexin
- Meet: 22.13 – Vladimir Morozov
- 13-14 NAG: 23.19 – Michael Andrew
- 15-16 NAG: 22.33 – Michael Andrew
- 17-18 NAG: 21.53 – Caeleb Dressel
Boys 800 Freestyle – Prelims
- WJR: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton
- Meet: 8:01.75 – Chad la Tourette
- 13-14 NAG: 8:08.75 – Evan Pinion
- 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen
- 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen
The Boys 200 IM tonight should be a great race.
Carson Foster and Shane Casas are strong in the fly and back. Jake Foster has the best breaststroke. Alexei Sancov has a strong freestyle and will be sprinting to the finish.