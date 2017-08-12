2017 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event recaps of all the action from New York.

Girls 200 IM – Prelims

  • WJR: 2:09.98 – Rikako Ikee
  • Meet: 2:12.32 – Ella Eastin
  • 13-14 NAG: 2:12.73 – Missy Franklin
  • 15-16 NAG: 2:10.41 – Katie Hoff
  • 17-18 NAG: 2:10.02 – Elizabeth Pelton

Boys 200 IM – Prelims

  • WJR: 1:57.06 – Qin Haiyang
  • Meet: 2:00.07 – Kyle Whitaker
  • 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13 – Michael Andrew
  • 15-16 NAG: 1:59.84 – Andrew Seliskar
  • 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94 – Michael Phelps

Girls 1500 Freestyle – Prelims

  • WJR: 15:28.36 – Katie Ledecky
  • Meet: 16:14.67 – G Ryan
  • 13-14 NAG: 16:11.98 – Becca Mann
  • 15-16 NAG: 15:36.53 – Katie Ledecky
  • 17-18 NAG: 15:25.48 – Katie Ledecky

Girls 50 Freestyle – Prelims

  • WJR: 24.48 – Rikako Ikee
  • Meet: 25.07 – Marta Ciesla
  • 13-14 NAG: 25.23 – Missy Franklin
  • 15-16 NAG: 24.80 – Simone Manuel
  • 17-18 NAG: 24.56 – Simone Manuel

Boys 50 Freestyle – Prelims

  • WJR: 22.00 – Yu Hexin
  • Meet: 22.13 – Vladimir Morozov
  • 13-14 NAG: 23.19 – Michael Andrew
  • 15-16 NAG: 22.33 – Michael Andrew
  • 17-18 NAG: 21.53 – Caeleb Dressel

Boys 800 Freestyle – Prelims

  • WJR: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton
  • Meet: 8:01.75 – Chad la Tourette
  • 13-14 NAG: 8:08.75 – Evan Pinion
  • 15-16 NAG: 7:52.05 – Larsen Jensen
  • 17-18 NAG: 7:48.09 – Larsen Jensen

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "2017 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 5 Finals Live Recap"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
marklewis

The Boys 200 IM tonight should be a great race.

Carson Foster and Shane Casas are strong in the fly and back. Jake Foster has the best breaststroke. Alexei Sancov has a strong freestyle and will be sprinting to the finish.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
20 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »