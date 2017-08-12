SwimMAC’s Tim Connery Moves Ahead of Phelps on 200 IM 13-14 Rankings

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

There is just no stopping the waves of young talent in the United States.

In the boys 200 IM C final at the 2017 US Junior Nationals, SwimMAC’s Tim Connery posted the #2 time in 13-14 history in the 200 IM. His time of 2:06.38 was faster than Michael Phelps’s 2:06.50 from back in May of 2000.

SPLITS

27.54 – 1:00.26 (32.72) – 1:36.85 (36.59) – 2:06.38 (29.53)

Connery was 2:07.39 in prelims, which put the 14-year-old a a tie for 5th in the age group rankings. Tonight, he moves up to #2 behind only Michael Andrew.

U.S. 13-14 Top Performers – 200 IM

Michael Andrew 2:04.13 2014 Tim Connery 2:06.38 2017 Michael Phelps 2:06.50 2000 Carson Foster 2:06.55 2016 Gunnar Bentz 2:07.03 2019

Connery had never broken 2:14 in this event until he posted a 2:09 in both prelims and finals of the North Carolina LC Age Group Champs in July. His 2:07.39 this morning was a two second drop from his previous best 2:09.33, and then he lopped another second off of that mark with his 2:06.38 tonight.

This week in Long Island, Connery also placed 68th in the 200 breast (2:31.60), 69th in the 200 free (1:56.71) and swam the 100 breast but was disqualified. He split a 1:54.71 on SwimMAC’s 4×200 free relay, which finished 4th overall, while he also split a 51.94 on their 4×100 free relay that took 2nd.