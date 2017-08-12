2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 8 – 12, 2017
- East Meadow, NY (Long Island)
There is just no stopping the waves of young talent in the United States.
In the boys 200 IM C final at the 2017 US Junior Nationals, SwimMAC’s Tim Connery posted the #2 time in 13-14 history in the 200 IM. His time of 2:06.38 was faster than Michael Phelps’s 2:06.50 from back in May of 2000.
SPLITS
27.54 – 1:00.26 (32.72) – 1:36.85 (36.59) – 2:06.38 (29.53)
Connery was 2:07.39 in prelims, which put the 14-year-old a a tie for 5th in the age group rankings. Tonight, he moves up to #2 behind only Michael Andrew.
U.S. 13-14 Top Performers – 200 IM
- Michael Andrew 2:04.13 2014
- Tim Connery 2:06.38 2017
- Michael Phelps 2:06.50 2000
- Carson Foster 2:06.55 2016
- Gunnar Bentz 2:07.03 2019
Connery had never broken 2:14 in this event until he posted a 2:09 in both prelims and finals of the North Carolina LC Age Group Champs in July. His 2:07.39 this morning was a two second drop from his previous best 2:09.33, and then he lopped another second off of that mark with his 2:06.38 tonight.
This week in Long Island, Connery also placed 68th in the 200 breast (2:31.60), 69th in the 200 free (1:56.71) and swam the 100 breast but was disqualified. He split a 1:54.71 on SwimMAC’s 4×200 free relay, which finished 4th overall, while he also split a 51.94 on their 4×100 free relay that took 2nd.
2 Comments on "SwimMAC’s Tim Connery Moves Ahead of Phelps on 200 IM 13-14 Rankings"
14 year old Cole Pratt from Canada went faster this week. 2:05.26
Niccee. But I hope his parents don’t think he will definitely go 1:54 in 10 years because Phelps didn’t get phenomenally phenomenal till he was 14 and 15.