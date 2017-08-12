Watch Sjostrom’s 50.58 Short Course 100 Free World Record

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Yesterday the world’s premier sprinter, Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, fired off a new short course 100 freestyle World Record time of 50.58 on day 1 of the FINA World Cup stop in Eindhoven. Today, the weapon of record destruction took down her own 200 freestyle WR mark as well, registering a new eye-popping time of 1:50.43

Relive yesterday’s monster swim below as we wait for day 2 videos to surface.

On the final stop of the first FINA World Cup Series cluster #1, Swedish sprinter Sarah Sjostrom cranked out yet another world record to continue her freestyle and butterfly firestorm. Already owning an astonishing 7 world records across both short course and long course formats, Sjostrom lowered her own 100 freestyle mark (SCM) while competing in Eindhoven tonight.

This morning, the 23-year-old turned heads with a scorching prelims time of 51.02 to check-in with the 4th fastest time ever, giving the crowd a sign of what was potentially to come. In tonight’s final, Sjostrom threw down a massive 50.58 to hack almost two tenths off of that already wicked-fast mark. Splits between the two fastest performances of all-time produced by the Swede are below:

24.51/26.26 = 50.77 in Moscow

24.49/26.09 = 50.58 in Eindhoven for new WR

Sjostrom opened just .02 quicker, but closed .17 faster than she did in Moscow to establish the new mark. After the race, Sjostrom said her goal is to become the first woman ever under the 50 second mark in the event. With the way this sprinting virtuoso’s trajectory is headed, that goal certainly seems within the realm of near-future possibility.

Here are Sjostrom’s complete World Records as of today:

50 freestyle LCM – 23.67

100 freestyle LCM – 51.71

50 fly LCM – 24.43

100 fly LCM – 55.48

100 freestyle SCM – 50.58

200 freestyle SCM – 1:50.78

100 butterfly SCM – 54.61