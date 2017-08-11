Sjostrom Scorches 51.02 Morning 100 Free In Eindhoven

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

The final stop of the 2017 FINA World Cup Series cluster #1 kicked off in Eindhoven today, with a good mix of talent taking to the Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium. Even with the new option of World Championship and Olympic medalists not being required to swim prelims, big names such as Sarah Sjostrom, Katinka Hosszu and Tom Shields still got wet in the morning to help prepare for tonight’s finals.

Current holder of an astonishing 8 world records, Swede Sjostrom fired off a speedy 100m freestyle morning mark of 51.02 to claim the top seed by well over a second. Splitting 24.47/26.55, Sjostrom’s time was the only sub-52 result of the field and her outing now checks in as the 4th fastest performance of all time.

Challenging her tonight will be a home country duo in Femke Heemskerk and newly-minted short course 50m freestyle world record holder Ranomi Kromowidjojo. The Dutch women sit in the 2nd and 3rd seeded positions with morning swims of 52.48 and 52.54, respectively.

However, another medal candidate enters the pack tonight, as Australian Brittany Elmslie will be inserted into the final with a seeded time of 51.81. Elmslie is the short course World Champion in this event from last year in Windsor.

The consummate competitor, Hosszu cranked out two mega swims on the morning starting with the 200m backstroke. In a field containing just 6 swimmers, Hosszu still swam her own race, slamming the wall in a quick 2:00.53 to finish a solid 10 seconds ahead of the next-fastest competitor. Her time this morning checks-in as the 15th fastest performance ever.

Hosszu also made her presence known in the 200m IM where she touched in 2:04.94. USA’s Ella Eastin was the 2nd place finisher on the morning, but was over 4 seconds back in 2:09.14.

Ruta Meilutyte and Alia Atkinson will duel in the women’s 100m breaststroke tonight, with each woman earning an AM time of 1:04.75. Spain’s Mireia Belmonte will also be in action, having raced the 200m butterfly event this morning in Eindhoven. Even with a prelim time of 2:05.65, the Olympic champion will be seeded with a much quicker 2:01.25 time for tonight.

For the men, Marco Orsi from Italy will battle Dutch national record holder Jesse Puts in the splash n’ dash, while American Tom Shields and rival South African Chad Le Clos are set to duel in the 200m butterfly tonight.

As a side note, there appears to be some inconsistency with the finals seed times for World and Olympic champions, leading us to reach out to FINA for clarification. Brittany Elmslie, for example, is seeded in the women’s 100m freestyle event with the time she clocked when winning the short course title in 2016 (51.81). However, compare that to Mireia Belmonte’s time in the 200m butterfly for tonight and she appears on the start list with 2:01.25, not the 1:59.61 with which she won the title in 2014.

The same holds true for the men’s 50m freestyle. Dutchman Jesse Puts is seeded with his personal best of 21.05 and not the 21.10 it took him to win the title in Windsor. Morozov is seeded with a seemingly random 20.73, a mark he earned at the Tokyo stop of the 2016 FINA World Cup.