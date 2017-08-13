Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Earnings After Eindhoven World Cup

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Riding a pair of world records in Eindhoven, Sarah Sjostrom has charged past the six-figure barrier in prize money for the 2017 World Cup, sitting at $104,500 after winning the tour’s opening cluster.

Sjostrom leads by a huge margin of 90 points with 5 of 8 meets remaining. (Full World Cup point standings here). Her cluster win was worth an additional $50,000.

Chad le Clos won the men’s cluster for his own $50,000 payday. He’s the second-winningest swimmer so far in prize money at $63,800. Trailing closely behind is Katinka Hosszu, who has rolled up $61,000, including a $35,000 bonus as the second-best female in the cluster.

Cluster 1 Bonuses

Men:

Athlete Points Cluster Bonus
Chad le Clos 159 $50,000
Kirill Prigoda 93 $35,000
Vladimir Morozov 93 $30,000
Tom Shields 72 $20,000
Cameron van der Burgh 69 $10,000
Masaki Kaneko 51 $5,000

Prigoda won the tie with Morozov because 75 of his points came from medals compared to 69 for Morozov. Morozov has earned more performance points for his swims ranking in overall FINA points.

Women:

Athlete Points Cluster Bonus
Sarah Sjostrom 266 $50,000
Katinka Hosszu 176 $35,000
Ranomi Kromowidjojo 122 $30,000
Mireia Belmonte 122 $20,000
Alia Atkinson 90 $10,000
Emily Seebohm 78 $5,000

Kromowidjojo won the tiebreaker with Belmonte because her world record was worth more FINA points than Belmonte’s was: 1041 to 1006.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

  • Gold: $1500
  • Silver: $1000
  • Bronze: $500
  • 4th: $400
  • 5th: $300
  • 6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

  • Gold: $3000
  • Silver: $2000
  • Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

  • 1st: $50,000
  • 2nd: $35,000
  • 3rd: $30,000
  • 4th: $20,000
  • 5th: $10,000
  • 6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

  • 1st: $100,000
  • 2nd: $50,000
  • 3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven
1 Chad le Clos $63,800 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800
2 Kirill Prigoda $44,250 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500
3 Vladimir Morozov $40,900 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200
4 Tom Shields $24,150 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500
5 Cameron van der Burgh $15,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500
6 Masaki Kaneko $11,000 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000
7 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900
8 Radoslaw Kawecki $5,550 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0
9 Christian Diener $4,450 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000
10 Pavel Sankovich $4,300 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900
10 Gabriele Detti $4,300 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500
10 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500
13 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500
14 Ilya Shymanovich $3,700 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800
15 Jesse Puts $3,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750
16 Kenneth To $2,800 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800
16 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300
18 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0
18 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0
20 Thom de Boer $2,450 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700
21 Yauhen Tsurkin $2,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700
22 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0
23 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0
24 Kyle Stolk $1,800 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200
25 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000
25 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0
27 Arno Kamminga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $300 $1,150
28 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000
28 Anton Chupkov $1,400 $1,400 $700 $200 $500
28 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300
28 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0
32 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600
33 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
33 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
33 Ayrton Sweeney $1,000 $1,000 $500 $500 $0
36 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950
37 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900
37 Wojciech Wojdak $900 $900 $400 $500 $0
39 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500
39 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200
39 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0
39 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0
43 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500
43 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500
43 Arno Kamminga $750 $750 $0 $750 $0
46 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700
46 Renato Prono $700 $700 $0 $300 $400
46 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0
46 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0
50 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650
51 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600
51 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400
53 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0
54 Jacob Hansford $500 $500 $0 $0 $500
54 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500
54 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0
54 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0
54 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0
54 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0
60 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200
60 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
60 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
60 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
60 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
60 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
66 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300
66 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
66 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
66 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
66 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0
66 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0
66 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0
73 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250
73 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250
73 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0
73 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
73 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
73 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
79 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
79 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
79 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
79 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
79 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0
79 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0
79 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0
86 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100
86 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0
86 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0

Women:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven
1 Sarah Sjostrom $104,500 $104,500 $50,000 $25,500 $5,000 $24,000
2 Katinka Hosszu $61,000 $61,000 $35,000 $5,500 $16,000 $4,500
3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $50,950 $50,950 $30,000 $2,250 $14,700 $4,000
4 Mireia Belmonte $40,000 $40,000 $20,000 $3,000 $2,500 $14,500
5 Alia Atkinson $19,400 $19,400 $10,000 $2,900 $3,500 $3,000
6 Emily Seebohm $15,700 $15,700 $5,000 $4,000 $2,500 $4,200
7 Femke Heemskerk $4,800 $4,800 $1,500 $1,650 $1,650
8 Maalke De Waard $4,400 $4,400 $1,400 $1,750 $1,250
9 Federica Pellegrini $3,750 $3,750 $1,750 $1,000 $1,000
10 Rikke Moller Pedersen $3,700 $3,700 $1,700 $1,300 $700
11 Cate Campbell $3,650 $3,650 $1,000 $750 $1,900
12 Franziska Hentke $3,500 $3,500 $1,800 $400 $1,300
13 Ruta Meilutyte $3,300 $3,300 $1,300 $0 $2,000
14 Aleksandra Urbanczyk $2,850 $2,850 $1,300 $1,550 $0
15 Jenna Laukkanen $2,500 $2,500 $600 $1,900 $0
16 Melanie Margalis $2,450 $2,450 $0 $0 $2,450
17 Kristel Kobrich $2,200 $2,200 $1,300 $400 $500
18 Sarah Kohler $2,000 $2,000 $0 $1,000 $1,000
19 Kira Toussaint $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,400 $500
20 Alicia Tchorz $1,800 $1,800 $1,800 $0 $0
21 Svetlana Chimrova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0
21 Veronika Popova $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $0 $0
23 Fanny Lecluyse $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,000 $500
24 Olivia Smoliga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $0 $1,450
25 Mikkayla Sheridan $1,300 $1,300 $0 $900 $400
26 Ella Eastin $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000
26 Ilaria Cusinato $1,000 $1,000 $0 $400 $600
26 Ilaria Bianchi $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0
26 Maria Temnikova $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0
30 Alexandra Wenk $950 $950 $550 $0 $400
31 Mimosa Jallow $900 $900 $0 $900 $0
31 Maria Kameneva $900 $900 $900 $0 $0
31 Anna Egorova $900 $900 $900 $0 $0
34 Tessa Vermeulen $800 $800 $0 $200 $600
34 Blair Evans $800 $800 $0 $500 $300
34 Kimberly Buys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0
34 Dominika Sztandera $800 $800 $800 $0 $0
38 Anna Dowgiert $750 $750 $0 $750 $0
38 Rozaliya Nasretdinova $750 $750 $750 $0 $0
40 Dahlas Rogers $700 $700 $0 $300 $400
40 Emma Robinson $700 $700 $700 $0 $0
40 Diana Duraes $700 $700 $700 $0 $0
43 Lena Kreundl $650 $650 $0 $200 $450
44 Andrea Murez $600 $600 $0 $0 $600
44 Marieke Tienstra $600 $600 $0 $0 $600
44 Isabella Arcila $600 $600 $200 $0 $400
47 Martina Van Berkel $500 $500 $0 $0 $500
47 Breeja Larson $500 $500 $0 $0 $500
47 Aliena Schmidtke $500 $500 $0 $500 $0
47 Nadine Laemmler $500 $500 $0 $500 $0
47 Natalia Ivaneeva $500 $500 $500 $0 $0
52 Daria Kartashova $450 $450 $450 $0 $0
53 Arianna Castiglioni $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
53 Aisling Scott $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
53 Martina Carraro $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
53 Robin Neumann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0
53 Ekaterina Shapanikova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
53 Daria Chikunova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
53 Anastasia Guzhenkova $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
53 Chan Kin Lok $400 $400 $400 $0 $0
61 Gemma Cooney $300 $300 $0 $0 $300
61 Tessa Wallace $300 $300 $0 $0 $300
61 Wang Guoyue $300 $300 $0 $0 $300
61 Marjolein Delno $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Camille Dauba $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Maya Tobehn $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Carla Buchanan $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Jenny Mensing $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Tamara van Vliet $300 $300 $0 $300 $0
61 Claudia Hufnagl $300 $300 $300 $0 $0
71 Cornelia Pammer $250 $250 $0 $0 $250
71 Brittany Elmslie $250 $250 $0 $250 $0
71 Daria Ustinova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
71 Lisa Graf $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
71 Anastasiia Fesikova $250 $250 $250 $0 $0
76 Marlene Kahler $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
76 Danielle Carter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
76 Josien Wijkhuijs $200 $200 $0 $0 $200
76 Kristina Vershinina $200 $200 $200 $0 $0
76 Tamila Holub $200 $200 $200 $0 $0
76 Vera Kalashnikova $200 $200 $200 $0 $0

