Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Earnings After Eindhoven World Cup

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN
- Friday, August 11th & Saturday, August 12th
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course – 25m
- Event Site
- New Rules & Prize Money
- Start Lists/Results
Riding a pair of world records in Eindhoven, Sarah Sjostrom has charged past the six-figure barrier in prize money for the 2017 World Cup, sitting at $104,500 after winning the tour’s opening cluster.
Sjostrom leads by a huge margin of 90 points with 5 of 8 meets remaining. (Full World Cup point standings here). Her cluster win was worth an additional $50,000.
Chad le Clos won the men’s cluster for his own $50,000 payday. He’s the second-winningest swimmer so far in prize money at $63,800. Trailing closely behind is Katinka Hosszu, who has rolled up $61,000, including a $35,000 bonus as the second-best female in the cluster.
Cluster 1 Bonuses
Men:
|Athlete
|Points
|Cluster Bonus
|Chad le Clos
|159
|$50,000
|Kirill Prigoda
|93
|$35,000
|Vladimir Morozov
|93
|$30,000
|Tom Shields
|72
|$20,000
|Cameron van der Burgh
|69
|$10,000
|Masaki Kaneko
|51
|$5,000
Prigoda won the tie with Morozov because 75 of his points came from medals compared to 69 for Morozov. Morozov has earned more performance points for his swims ranking in overall FINA points.
Women:
|Athlete
|Points
|Cluster Bonus
|Sarah Sjostrom
|266
|$50,000
|Katinka Hosszu
|176
|$35,000
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|122
|$30,000
|Mireia Belmonte
|122
|$20,000
|Alia Atkinson
|90
|$10,000
|Emily Seebohm
|78
|$5,000
Kromowidjojo won the tiebreaker with Belmonte because her world record was worth more FINA points than Belmonte’s was: 1041 to 1006.
PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM
The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.
Event Prizes
Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:
- Gold: $1500
- Silver: $1000
- Bronze: $500
- 4th: $400
- 5th: $300
- 6th: $200
Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).
- Gold: $3000
- Silver: $2000
- Bronze: $1000
In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.
World Record Bonuses
Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.
Cluster Bonuses
The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:
- 1st: $50,000
- 2nd: $35,000
- 3rd: $30,000
- 4th: $20,000
- 5th: $10,000
- 6th: $5,000
Series Bonuses
And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:
- 1st: $100,000
- 2nd: $50,000
- 3rd: $30,000
WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS
Men:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|Chad le Clos
|$63,800
|$63,800
|$50,000
|$4,500
|$4,500
|$4,800
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|$44,250
|$44,250
|$35,000
|$2,750
|$3,000
|$3,500
|3
|Vladimir Morozov
|$40,900
|$40,900
|$30,000
|$5,200
|$1,500
|$4,200
|4
|Tom Shields
|$24,150
|$24,150
|$20,000
|$950
|$1,700
|$1,500
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|$15,500
|$15,500
|$10,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$1,500
|6
|Masaki Kaneko
|$11,000
|$11,000
|$5,000
|$1,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|7
|Philip Heintz
|$7,350
|$7,350
|$2,050
|$3,400
|$1,900
|8
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|$5,550
|$5,550
|$2,300
|$3,250
|$0
|9
|Christian Diener
|$4,450
|$4,450
|$1,750
|$700
|$2,000
|10
|Pavel Sankovich
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$1,900
|$500
|$1,900
|10
|Gabriele Detti
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$1,300
|$1,500
|$1,500
|10
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|$4,300
|$4,300
|$2,500
|$300
|$1,500
|13
|Henrik Christiansen
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$500
|$1,000
|$2,500
|14
|Ilya Shymanovich
|$3,700
|$3,700
|$2,000
|$900
|$800
|15
|Jesse Puts
|$3,450
|$3,450
|$200
|$1,500
|$1,750
|16
|Kenneth To
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$500
|$500
|$1,800
|16
|Mitchell Larkin
|$2,800
|$2,800
|$1,200
|$300
|$1,300
|18
|Pawe Juraszek
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|18
|Adam Barrett
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$2,000
|$500
|$0
|20
|Thom de Boer
|$2,450
|$2,450
|$0
|$750
|$1,700
|21
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|$2,350
|$2,350
|$650
|$1,000
|$700
|22
|Sergei Fesikov
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$2,250
|$0
|$0
|23
|Dominik Kozma
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,900
|$0
|24
|Kyle Stolk
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$600
|$1,200
|25
|Marco Orsi
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$500
|$0
|$1,000
|25
|Kacper Majchrzak
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,500
|$0
|27
|Arno Kamminga
|$1,450
|$1,450
|$0
|$300
|$1,150
|28
|Matteo Rivolta
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$0
|$1,000
|28
|Anton Chupkov
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$700
|$200
|$500
|28
|Grigory Tarasevich
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$400
|$700
|$300
|28
|Fabio Scozzoli
|$1,400
|$1,400
|$0
|$1,400
|$0
|32
|Masayuki Umemoto
|$1,100
|$1,100
|$0
|$500
|$600
|33
|Marco Koch
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|33
|Federico Turrini
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|33
|Ayrton Sweeney
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$500
|$500
|$0
|36
|Nic Fink
|$950
|$950
|$0
|$0
|$950
|37
|Ferry Weertman
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|$900
|37
|Wojciech Wojdak
|$900
|$900
|$400
|$500
|$0
|39
|Clyde Lewis
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$300
|$500
|39
|Jonathan Gomez
|$800
|$800
|$200
|$400
|$200
|39
|Danas Rapsys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|39
|Basten Caerts
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|43
|James Roberts
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|43
|Jack Cartwright
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$250
|$500
|43
|Arno Kamminga
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|46
|Maarten Brzoskowski
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|$700
|46
|Renato Prono
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|46
|Konrad Czerniak
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|46
|Riku Potyakivi
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$700
|$0
|50
|Pace Clark
|$650
|$650
|$0
|$0
|$650
|51
|Joeri Verlinden
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|51
|Viktar Staselovich
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|53
|Oleg Kostin
|$550
|$550
|$550
|$0
|$0
|54
|Jacob Hansford
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|54
|Jake Packard
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|54
|Ari-Pekka Liukkonen
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|54
|Jakub Skierka
|$500
|$500
|$300
|$200
|$0
|54
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|54
|Tomasz Polewka
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|60
|Markus Lie
|$400
|$400
|$200
|$0
|$200
|60
|Florian Wellbrock
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|60
|Jacob Heidtmann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|60
|Nikita Lobintsev
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|60
|Aleksandr Osipenko
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|60
|Maxim Lobanovskij
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|66
|Kyle Chalmers
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|66
|Delvidas Margevicius
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|66
|Patrick Staber
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|66
|Ruwen Straub
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|66
|Egor Suchkov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|66
|Eduard Valiakhmetov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|66
|Alexander Fedorov
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|73
|Alexander Trampitsch
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|73
|Alexander Knabl
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|73
|Marcin Stolarski
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|73
|Nikita Korolev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|73
|Kirill Kiselev
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|73
|Roman Shevliakov
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|79
|Bernhard Reitshammer
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|79
|Daniel Hunter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|79
|Travis Mahoney
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|79
|Wesley Roberts
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|79
|Ilia Druzhinin
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$200
|$0
|79
|Ivan Pavlov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|79
|Rustam Gadirov
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|86
|Yahor Dodaleu
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$0
|$100
|86
|Lawrence Palmer
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
|86
|Marek Botik
|$100
|$100
|$0
|$100
|$0
Women:
|Rank
|Name
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Cluster 1 Bonus
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|$104,500
|$104,500
|$50,000
|$25,500
|$5,000
|$24,000
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|$61,000
|$61,000
|$35,000
|$5,500
|$16,000
|$4,500
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|$50,950
|$50,950
|$30,000
|$2,250
|$14,700
|$4,000
|4
|Mireia Belmonte
|$40,000
|$40,000
|$20,000
|$3,000
|$2,500
|$14,500
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|$19,400
|$19,400
|$10,000
|$2,900
|$3,500
|$3,000
|6
|Emily Seebohm
|$15,700
|$15,700
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$2,500
|$4,200
|7
|Femke Heemskerk
|$4,800
|$4,800
|$1,500
|$1,650
|$1,650
|8
|Maalke De Waard
|$4,400
|$4,400
|$1,400
|$1,750
|$1,250
|9
|Federica Pellegrini
|$3,750
|$3,750
|$1,750
|$1,000
|$1,000
|10
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|$3,700
|$3,700
|$1,700
|$1,300
|$700
|11
|Cate Campbell
|$3,650
|$3,650
|$1,000
|$750
|$1,900
|12
|Franziska Hentke
|$3,500
|$3,500
|$1,800
|$400
|$1,300
|13
|Ruta Meilutyte
|$3,300
|$3,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$2,000
|14
|Aleksandra Urbanczyk
|$2,850
|$2,850
|$1,300
|$1,550
|$0
|15
|Jenna Laukkanen
|$2,500
|$2,500
|$600
|$1,900
|$0
|16
|Melanie Margalis
|$2,450
|$2,450
|$0
|$0
|$2,450
|17
|Kristel Kobrich
|$2,200
|$2,200
|$1,300
|$400
|$500
|18
|Sarah Kohler
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$1,000
|19
|Kira Toussaint
|$1,900
|$1,900
|$0
|$1,400
|$500
|20
|Alicia Tchorz
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$1,800
|$0
|$0
|21
|Svetlana Chimrova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|21
|Veronika Popova
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$1,750
|$0
|$0
|23
|Fanny Lecluyse
|$1,500
|$1,500
|$0
|$1,000
|$500
|24
|Olivia Smoliga
|$1,450
|$1,450
|$0
|$0
|$1,450
|25
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|$1,300
|$1,300
|$0
|$900
|$400
|26
|Ella Eastin
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|$1,000
|26
|Ilaria Cusinato
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$400
|$600
|26
|Ilaria Bianchi
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$1,000
|$0
|26
|Maria Temnikova
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$0
|$0
|30
|Alexandra Wenk
|$950
|$950
|$550
|$0
|$400
|31
|Mimosa Jallow
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$900
|$0
|31
|Maria Kameneva
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|31
|Anna Egorova
|$900
|$900
|$900
|$0
|$0
|34
|Tessa Vermeulen
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$200
|$600
|34
|Blair Evans
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$500
|$300
|34
|Kimberly Buys
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$800
|$0
|34
|Dominika Sztandera
|$800
|$800
|$800
|$0
|$0
|38
|Anna Dowgiert
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$750
|$0
|38
|Rozaliya Nasretdinova
|$750
|$750
|$750
|$0
|$0
|40
|Dahlas Rogers
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$300
|$400
|40
|Emma Robinson
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|40
|Diana Duraes
|$700
|$700
|$700
|$0
|$0
|43
|Lena Kreundl
|$650
|$650
|$0
|$200
|$450
|44
|Andrea Murez
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|44
|Marieke Tienstra
|$600
|$600
|$0
|$0
|$600
|44
|Isabella Arcila
|$600
|$600
|$200
|$0
|$400
|47
|Martina Van Berkel
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|47
|Breeja Larson
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|$500
|47
|Aliena Schmidtke
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|47
|Nadine Laemmler
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$500
|$0
|47
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|$500
|$500
|$500
|$0
|$0
|52
|Daria Kartashova
|$450
|$450
|$450
|$0
|$0
|53
|Arianna Castiglioni
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|53
|Aisling Scott
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|53
|Martina Carraro
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|53
|Robin Neumann
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$400
|$0
|53
|Ekaterina Shapanikova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|53
|Daria Chikunova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|53
|Anastasia Guzhenkova
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|53
|Chan Kin Lok
|$400
|$400
|$400
|$0
|$0
|61
|Gemma Cooney
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|61
|Tessa Wallace
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|61
|Wang Guoyue
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|$300
|61
|Marjolein Delno
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Camille Dauba
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Maya Tobehn
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Carla Buchanan
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Jenny Mensing
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Tamara van Vliet
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$300
|$0
|61
|Claudia Hufnagl
|$300
|$300
|$300
|$0
|$0
|71
|Cornelia Pammer
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|$250
|71
|Brittany Elmslie
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$250
|$0
|71
|Daria Ustinova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|71
|Lisa Graf
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|71
|Anastasiia Fesikova
|$250
|$250
|$250
|$0
|$0
|76
|Marlene Kahler
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|76
|Danielle Carter
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|76
|Josien Wijkhuijs
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|$200
|76
|Kristina Vershinina
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|76
|Tamila Holub
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
|76
|Vera Kalashnikova
|$200
|$200
|$200
|$0
|$0
2 Comments on "Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Earnings After Eindhoven World Cup"
Where does FINA get all this money?
Sponsor and TV deal for World Championship (plus a little for the subscription to Fina TV).
Btw it’s not so much, a little more than 700k for an organization which make 170M annually….