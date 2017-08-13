Sjostrom Cracks $100K In Earnings After Eindhoven World Cup

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Riding a pair of world records in Eindhoven, Sarah Sjostrom has charged past the six-figure barrier in prize money for the 2017 World Cup, sitting at $104,500 after winning the tour’s opening cluster.

Sjostrom leads by a huge margin of 90 points with 5 of 8 meets remaining. (Full World Cup point standings here). Her cluster win was worth an additional $50,000.

Chad le Clos won the men’s cluster for his own $50,000 payday. He’s the second-winningest swimmer so far in prize money at $63,800. Trailing closely behind is Katinka Hosszu, who has rolled up $61,000, including a $35,000 bonus as the second-best female in the cluster.

Cluster 1 Bonuses

Men:

Athlete Points Cluster Bonus Chad le Clos 159 $50,000 Kirill Prigoda 93 $35,000 Vladimir Morozov 93 $30,000 Tom Shields 72 $20,000 Cameron van der Burgh 69 $10,000 Masaki Kaneko 51 $5,000

Prigoda won the tie with Morozov because 75 of his points came from medals compared to 69 for Morozov. Morozov has earned more performance points for his swims ranking in overall FINA points.

Women:

Athlete Points Cluster Bonus Sarah Sjostrom 266 $50,000 Katinka Hosszu 176 $35,000 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 122 $30,000 Mireia Belmonte 122 $20,000 Alia Atkinson 90 $10,000 Emily Seebohm 78 $5,000

Kromowidjojo won the tiebreaker with Belmonte because her world record was worth more FINA points than Belmonte’s was: 1041 to 1006.

PRIZE MONEY SYSTEM

The prize money system has changed in 2017 – full series changes laid out in detail here.

Event Prizes

Prize money is given to the top 6 in each individual event:

Gold: $1500

Silver: $1000

Bronze: $500

4th: $400

5th: $300

6th: $200

Prize money is also given to the top 3 mixed relay teams (though no series points are earned).

Gold: $3000

Silver: $2000

Bronze: $1000

In our money lists, we’ve given each relay member one quarter of that money, which amounts to $750 for a win, $500 for second and $250 for third.

World Record Bonuses

Each world record is worth a $10,000 bonus.

Cluster Bonuses

The 9-meet series is broken into 3 clusters of 3 meets each. Each cluster awards bonuses for the top 6 athletes in points over those three meets. An athlete must swim all 3 meets in the cluster to earn a cluster bonus:

1st: $50,000

2nd: $35,000

3rd: $30,000

4th: $20,000

5th: $10,000

6th: $5,000

Series Bonuses

And the series as a whole will give out bonuses to the top 3 men and women in total series points:

1st: $100,000

2nd: $50,000

3rd: $30,000

WORLD CUP MONEY LISTS

Men:

Rank Name TOTAL Cluster 1 Cluster 1 Bonus Moscow Berlin Eindhoven 1 Chad le Clos $63,800 $63,800 $50,000 $4,500 $4,500 $4,800 2 Kirill Prigoda $44,250 $44,250 $35,000 $2,750 $3,000 $3,500 3 Vladimir Morozov $40,900 $40,900 $30,000 $5,200 $1,500 $4,200 4 Tom Shields $24,150 $24,150 $20,000 $950 $1,700 $1,500 5 Cameron van der Burgh $15,500 $15,500 $10,000 $1,500 $2,500 $1,500 6 Masaki Kaneko $11,000 $11,000 $5,000 $1,500 $2,500 $2,000 7 Philip Heintz $7,350 $7,350 $2,050 $3,400 $1,900 8 Radoslaw Kawecki $5,550 $5,550 $2,300 $3,250 $0 9 Christian Diener $4,450 $4,450 $1,750 $700 $2,000 10 Pavel Sankovich $4,300 $4,300 $1,900 $500 $1,900 10 Gabriele Detti $4,300 $4,300 $1,300 $1,500 $1,500 10 Aleksandr Krasnykh $4,300 $4,300 $2,500 $300 $1,500 13 Henrik Christiansen $4,000 $4,000 $500 $1,000 $2,500 14 Ilya Shymanovich $3,700 $3,700 $2,000 $900 $800 15 Jesse Puts $3,450 $3,450 $200 $1,500 $1,750 16 Kenneth To $2,800 $2,800 $500 $500 $1,800 16 Mitchell Larkin $2,800 $2,800 $1,200 $300 $1,300 18 Pawe Juraszek $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 18 Adam Barrett $2,500 $2,500 $2,000 $500 $0 20 Thom de Boer $2,450 $2,450 $0 $750 $1,700 21 Yauhen Tsurkin $2,350 $2,350 $650 $1,000 $700 22 Sergei Fesikov $2,250 $2,250 $2,250 $0 $0 23 Dominik Kozma $1,900 $1,900 $0 $1,900 $0 24 Kyle Stolk $1,800 $1,800 $0 $600 $1,200 25 Marco Orsi $1,500 $1,500 $500 $0 $1,000 25 Kacper Majchrzak $1,500 $1,500 $0 $1,500 $0 27 Arno Kamminga $1,450 $1,450 $0 $300 $1,150 28 Matteo Rivolta $1,400 $1,400 $400 $0 $1,000 28 Anton Chupkov $1,400 $1,400 $700 $200 $500 28 Grigory Tarasevich $1,400 $1,400 $400 $700 $300 28 Fabio Scozzoli $1,400 $1,400 $0 $1,400 $0 32 Masayuki Umemoto $1,100 $1,100 $0 $500 $600 33 Marco Koch $1,000 $1,000 $0 $0 $1,000 33 Federico Turrini $1,000 $1,000 $0 $1,000 $0 33 Ayrton Sweeney $1,000 $1,000 $500 $500 $0 36 Nic Fink $950 $950 $0 $0 $950 37 Ferry Weertman $900 $900 $0 $0 $900 37 Wojciech Wojdak $900 $900 $400 $500 $0 39 Clyde Lewis $800 $800 $0 $300 $500 39 Jonathan Gomez $800 $800 $200 $400 $200 39 Danas Rapsys $800 $800 $0 $800 $0 39 Basten Caerts $800 $800 $800 $0 $0 43 James Roberts $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 43 Jack Cartwright $750 $750 $0 $250 $500 43 Arno Kamminga $750 $750 $0 $750 $0 46 Maarten Brzoskowski $700 $700 $0 $0 $700 46 Renato Prono $700 $700 $0 $300 $400 46 Konrad Czerniak $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 46 Riku Potyakivi $700 $700 $0 $700 $0 50 Pace Clark $650 $650 $0 $0 $650 51 Joeri Verlinden $600 $600 $0 $0 $600 51 Viktar Staselovich $600 $600 $200 $0 $400 53 Oleg Kostin $550 $550 $550 $0 $0 54 Jacob Hansford $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 54 Jake Packard $500 $500 $0 $0 $500 54 Ari-Pekka Liukkonen $500 $500 $0 $500 $0 54 Jakub Skierka $500 $500 $300 $200 $0 54 Mikhail Vekovishchev $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 54 Tomasz Polewka $500 $500 $500 $0 $0 60 Markus Lie $400 $400 $200 $0 $200 60 Florian Wellbrock $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 60 Jacob Heidtmann $400 $400 $0 $400 $0 60 Nikita Lobintsev $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 60 Aleksandr Osipenko $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 60 Maxim Lobanovskij $400 $400 $400 $0 $0 66 Kyle Chalmers $300 $300 $0 $0 $300 66 Delvidas Margevicius $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 66 Patrick Staber $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 66 Ruwen Straub $300 $300 $0 $300 $0 66 Egor Suchkov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 66 Eduard Valiakhmetov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 66 Alexander Fedorov $300 $300 $300 $0 $0 73 Alexander Trampitsch $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 73 Alexander Knabl $250 $250 $0 $0 $250 73 Marcin Stolarski $250 $250 $0 $250 $0 73 Nikita Korolev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 73 Kirill Kiselev $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 73 Roman Shevliakov $250 $250 $250 $0 $0 79 Bernhard Reitshammer $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 79 Daniel Hunter $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 79 Travis Mahoney $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 79 Wesley Roberts $200 $200 $0 $0 $200 79 Ilia Druzhinin $200 $200 $0 $200 $0 79 Ivan Pavlov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 79 Rustam Gadirov $200 $200 $200 $0 $0 86 Yahor Dodaleu $100 $100 $0 $0 $100 86 Lawrence Palmer $100 $100 $0 $100 $0 86 Marek Botik $100 $100 $0 $100 $0

Women: