SwimMAC, Mason Manta Rays Triumphant Winners at Junior Nationals

2017 SPEEDO JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2017 US Junior National Championships are in the books, with SwimMAC winning the girls team scores as well as the overall combined gender scores. The Mason Manta Rays were the top team on the boys side, led by the Foster brothers Jake and Carson, while Mason also ended up 2nd in the combined rankings.

For the girls, Magnolia Aquatic Club finished just 9.5 points behind SwimMAC. Lucie Nordmann and Lillie Nordmann were another sibling act to help propel them to 2nd, while Dakota Luther and Diana Dunn led the way for Austin Swim Club to take 3rd.

Things weren’t that close for the boys, as Mason was the only team over 200 points with 327. 2nd place Irvine Novaquatics had a lot of good performances out of Andrew Koustik and Owen Kao, while SwimMAC tied them with 197 points as well keying on two A-final appearances from Will Chan.

GIRLS

1. SwimMAC Carolina 244 2. Magnolia Aquatic Club 234.5 3. Austin Swim Club 193 4. Lakeside Aquatic Club 180 5. Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club 121.5 6. Waves Bloomington/Normal Y S.T 121 7. Carmel Swim Club 112 8. North Baltimore Aquatic Club 110 9. Sandpipers Of Nevada 106 10. Fort Collins Area Swim Team 93 11. Long Island Aquatic Club 83 12. Enfinity Aquatic Club 72 13. La Mirada Armada 69 14. Metroplex Aquatics 63 15. Crow Canyon Country Club Shark 62 16. Nation's Capital Swim Club 61 17. Santa Clara Swim Club 60 18. Beach Cities Swimming 50 19. Mason Manta Rays 49 20. Triton Swimming 47 21. Irvine Novaquatics 46 22. The Fish 43 23. Brea Aquatics 42.5 24. Gator Swim Club 41 25. Socal Aquatics Association 40 26. Indiana Swim Team 38.5 27. Fastjets 36 28. South Florida Aquatic Club 34 28. Greater Tampa Swimming Assoc. 34 30. Bolles School Sharks 32 BOYS

1. Mason Manta Rays 327 2. Irvine Novaquatics 197 2. SwimMAC Carolina 197 4. Nitro Swimming 183.5 5. Lakeside Aquatic Club 137 6. Bolles School Sharks 120 7. Terrapins Swim Team 112.5 8. Scarlet Aquatics 111 9. King Aquatic Club 109 10. Pleasanton Seahawks 93 11. New Trier Swim Club 75 12. North Texas Nadadores 74 13. Katy Aquatic Team For Youth 72 14. Portland Aquatic Club 59 15. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 55 15. Delaware Swim Team 55 17. Team Greenville 54 18. Nation's Capital Swim Club 53 19. Academy Bullets Swim Club 51.5 20. Sandpipers Of Nevada 50