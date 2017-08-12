Here’s to the Volunteers – We Did It!

SwimSwam welcomes reader submissions about all topics aquatic, and if it’s well-written and well-thought, we might just post it under our “Shouts from the Stands” series. We don’t necessarily endorse the content of the Shouts from the Stands posts, and the opinions remain those of their authors. If you have thoughts to share, please send them to [email protected]

This Shouts from the Stands comes from Alexis Skelos, a coach with the Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC). The LIAC recently finished hosting the 2017 U.S. Open and Junior National Championships.

Here’s to the Volunteers who make things happen!

To the Dad’s patrolling the parking lot in 90 degree heat and pouring rain.

To the Mom’s who skipped work to marshal the deck.

To the Swimmers who spent their days off from practice as timers.

Here’s to you!

To the families who gave their only swim meet free Saturday this summer to plant a garden and lay 14,000 square feet of sod.

To the parent who made 20 trips to BJ’s in 15 days to supply hospitality.

To the kids who came with suspenders, bows, and smiles to make the meet feel special.

To the grandparents who babysat younger siblings so that parents could be clerk of course.

Here’s to you!

To the teenagers who carried countless coolers of water to keep the athletes hydrated.

To the parents who put up with confused people purchasing tickets.

To the Alumni who checked credential after credential after credential.

To the 8 year olds who posted result after result after result.

Here’s to you!

Here’s to the 1,010 volunteer positions filled in 10 days .

Here’s to the 347 individuals who gave their time during those 10 days.

Here’s to those who helped make it happen.

Here’s to you, the volunteers!