Cielo Hits 21.9 50 Free To Close Out Jose Finkel Trophy

2017 JOSE FINKEL TROPHY

August 8th-12th, 2017

Santos, Sao Paolo, Brazil – UNISANTA hosting

50 LCM pool

Live results

The final night of the 2017 Jose Finkel Trophy wrapped up tonight, and Pinheiros walked away with both the men’s and women’s team titles (as well as the overall title).

Their only win on the night came from veteran Cesar Cielo, as he was the lone man to go sub-22 in the 50 free. The three-time world champion clocked in at 21.96, with Italo Duarte (22.36) and Henrique Martins (22.65), both of Minas, taking 2nd and 3rd.

SESI-SP’s Etiene Medeiros, an Olympic finalist in the 50 free, won the women’s race in 25.16, taking out Alessandra Marchioro (25.25) of Unisanta and Graciele Herrmann (25.62) of GNU.

Another close race came in the men’s 200 breast, as the top five men all went 2:16-something (plus two more in the B-final). Raphael Rodrigues pulled away from the pack on the third 50 with a 35.06 split, but it was Felipe Franca’s final 50 of 35.00 that got the win. Franca touched in 2:16.07, with Thiago Simon (2:16.29) and Andreas Mickosz (2:16.37) 2nd and 3rd. Rodrigues fell to 4th in 2:16.47, and Arthur Pedroso also got under 2:17 in 2:16.89.

The meet wrapped up with the 400 medley relays, and Unisanta won the women’s race decisively in a time of 4:07.58. They got elite splits from Julia Sebastian (1:09.13), Daiene Dias (59.35) and Joanna Maranhao (55.29) on breast, fly and free. Pinheiros took 2nd, exactly five seconds back, with the top backstroke split from Natalia De Luccas (1:03.39).

The men’s race was much closer, as it came down to the wire between Minas, Pinheiros and Unisanta. In the end it was Minas holding on, aided by the fastest breast and fly splits from Felipe Lima (59.98) and Martins (52.33). Pedro Spajari unleashed a massive 48.18 anchor for Pinheiros, but it wasn’t enough to catch Minas, who touched in 3:36.89 to Pinheiros’ 3:37.35. Unisanta hung around the whole race and ultimately took 3rd in 3:37.89.

OTHER WINNERS

Julia Sebastian of Unisanta won the women’s 200 breast in 2:27.04, followed by Pinheiros’ Pamela Souza (2:28.77).

Joanna Maranhao won her fourth individual event in the women’s 800 free in a time of 8:37.05. Poliana Okimoto (8:46.67) made it a 1-2 finish for Unisanta.

After a 400 IM win last night, Brandonn Almeida came back with a win in the men’s 1500 in 15:22.73. Even with Miguel Valente and Matheus Ferreira for most of the race, he pulled away around the 1200m mark and never looked back. Valente (15:27.01) and Ferreira (15:28.44) did take 2nd and 3rd.

TEAM SCORES

Combined

Pinheiros, 2469.5 Minas, 1921.50 Unisatna, 1751.00

Men

Pinheiros, 1065.5 Minas, 968.00 Corinthians, 503.0

Women