Sjostrom & Le Clos Win World Cup Cluster 1 Titles In Eindhoven

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN
- Friday, August 11th & Saturday, August 12th
- Pieter van den Hoogenband Swimming Stadium, Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Short Course – 25m
Sarah Sjostrom leads five-time defending World Cup champ Katinka Hosszu by a whopping 90 points at the end of cluster 1, taking advantage of four world record bonuses in the first three meets. Meanwhile Chad le Clos leads the men’s points.
Last year’s champ Vladimir Morozov is tied with Kirill Prigoda for second, 66 points back of le Clos.
An event win is worth 12 points and a world record worth 20. The best swim of each meet in FINA points is worth 24. So Sjostrom’s lead is essentially equivalent to just over two world records with one of them standing up as the best overall swim of the meet.
Both Sjostrom and Le Clos win $50,000 bonuses for winning cluster 1. (You can see full money lists and cluster bonuses here). The tour goes on hiatus for a bit until cluster 2 begins in late September. That cluster will now be only 2 meets instead of 3 after the Dubai meet was canceled from the schedule.
World Cup Scoring
Medal Points
Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.
- Gold: 12 points
- Silver: 9 points
- Bronze: 6 points
World Record Bonuses
Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.
Performance Bonuses
The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.
- First: 24 points
- Second: 18 points
- Third: 12 points
Eindhoven Performance Bonuses:
Women:
- Sarah Sjostrom, 100 free: 50.58 = 1019 FINA points
- Mireia Belmonte, 400 IM: 4:18.94 = 1006 FINA points
- Alia Atkinson, 100 breast: 1:02.67 = 985 FINA points
Men:
- Chad le Clos, 200 fly: 1:48.67 = 996 FINA points
- Tom Shields, 200 fly: 1:49.29 = 980 FINA points
- Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.70 = 976 FINA points
World Cup Point Standings
Here are the full point standings:
Women:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|266
|266
|109
|60
|97
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|176
|176
|57
|80
|39
|3
|Mireia Belmonte
|122
|122
|27
|21
|74
|3
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo
|122
|122
|36
|65
|21
|5
|Alia Atkinson
|90
|90
|24
|30
|36
|6
|Emily Seebohm
|78
|78
|36
|21
|21
|7
|Federica Pellegrini
|30
|30
|12
|9
|9
|8
|Ruta Meilutyte
|27
|27
|9
|0
|18
|8
|Maalke De Waard
|27
|27
|9
|12
|6
|8
|Rikke Moller Pedersen
|27
|27
|12
|9
|6
|11
|Cate Campbell
|24
|24
|12
|6
|6
|12
|Franziska Hentke
|21
|21
|12
|0
|9
|13
|Sarah Kohler
|18
|18
|0
|9
|9
|14
|Kira Toussaint
|15
|15
|0
|9
|6
|14
|Kristel Kobrich
|15
|15
|9
|0
|6
|16
|Ella Eastin
|12
|12
|0
|0
|12
|16
|Femke Heemskerk
|12
|12
|0
|6
|6
|16
|Fanny Lecluyse
|12
|12
|0
|12
|0
|16
|Alicia Tchorz
|12
|12
|12
|0
|0
|20
|Melanie Margalis
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|20
|Olivia Smoliga
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|20
|Ilaria Bianchi
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|20
|Jenna Laukkanen
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|20
|Maria Temnikova
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|20
|Svetlana Chimrova
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|26
|Breeja Larson
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|Martina Van Berkel
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|26
|Mikkayla Sheridan
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|26
|Kimberly Buys
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|26
|Blair Evans
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|26
|Nadine Laemmler
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|26
|Maria Kameneva
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|26
|Emma Robinson
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|26
|Anna Egorova
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|26
|Natalia Ivaneeva
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
Men:
|Rank
|Athlete
|TOTAL
|Cluster 1
|Moscow
|Berlin
|Eindhoven
|1
|Chad le Clos
|159
|159
|36
|63
|60
|2
|Vladimir Morozov
|93
|93
|24
|24
|45
|2
|Kirill Prigoda
|93
|93
|36
|27
|30
|4
|Tom Shields
|72
|72
|12
|27
|33
|5
|Cameron van der Burgh
|69
|69
|36
|21
|12
|6
|Masaki Kaneko
|51
|51
|15
|18
|18
|7
|Philip Heintz
|48
|48
|12
|24
|12
|8
|Ilya Shymanovich
|42
|42
|30
|6
|6
|9
|Christian Diener
|39
|39
|15
|6
|18
|10
|Henrik Christiansen
|36
|36
|6
|9
|21
|10
|Gabriele Detti
|36
|36
|9
|12
|15
|10
|Radoslaw Kawecki
|36
|36
|12
|24
|0
|13
|Aleksandr Krasnykh
|33
|33
|21
|0
|12
|14
|Pavel Sankovich
|30
|30
|12
|6
|12
|15
|Adam Barrett
|24
|24
|18
|6
|0
|16
|Kenneth To
|21
|21
|6
|6
|9
|17
|Mitchell Larkin
|15
|15
|9
|0
|6
|17
|Kacper Majchrzak
|15
|15
|0
|15
|0
|17
|Yauhen Tsurkin
|15
|15
|6
|9
|0
|17
|Sergei Fesikov
|15
|15
|15
|0
|0
|21
|Marco Orsi
|12
|12
|0
|0
|12
|21
|Masayuki Umemoto
|12
|12
|0
|6
|6
|21
|Anton Chupkov
|12
|12
|6
|0
|6
|21
|Dominik Kozma
|12
|12
|0
|12
|0
|21
|Ayrton Sweeney
|12
|12
|6
|6
|0
|26
|Matteo Rivolta
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|26
|Jesse Puts
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|26
|Marco Koch
|9
|9
|0
|0
|9
|26
|Federico Turrini
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|26
|Fabio Scozzoli
|9
|9
|0
|9
|0
|26
|Pawe Juraszek
|9
|9
|9
|0
|0
|32
|Clyde Lewis
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|32
|Ferry Weertman
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|32
|Kyle Stolk
|6
|6
|0
|0
|6
|32
|Wojciech Wojdak
|6
|6
|0
|6
|0
|32
|Mikhail Vekovishchev
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
Leave a Reply
If Katinka was allowed to swim everything she wants to shed be a lot closer to the lead, the new rules don’t favor swimmers. hopefully next year they take away the event limits