Sjostrom & Le Clos Win World Cup Cluster 1 Titles In Eindhoven

FINA WORLD CUP – EINDHOVEN

Sarah Sjostrom leads five-time defending World Cup champ Katinka Hosszu by a whopping 90 points at the end of cluster 1, taking advantage of four world record bonuses in the first three meets. Meanwhile Chad le Clos leads the men’s points.

Last year’s champ Vladimir Morozov is tied with Kirill Prigoda for second, 66 points back of le Clos.

An event win is worth 12 points and a world record worth 20. The best swim of each meet in FINA points is worth 24. So Sjostrom’s lead is essentially equivalent to just over two world records with one of them standing up as the best overall swim of the meet.

Both Sjostrom and Le Clos win $50,000 bonuses for winning cluster 1. (You can see full money lists and cluster bonuses here). The tour goes on hiatus for a bit until cluster 2 begins in late September. That cluster will now be only 2 meets instead of 3 after the Dubai meet was canceled from the schedule.

World Cup Scoring

Medal Points

Each individual event yields points for the top 3 finishers.

Gold: 12 points

Silver: 9 points

Bronze: 6 points

World Record Bonuses

Each world record yields 20 points. Tying a world record is worth 10 points.

Performance Bonuses

The top 3 male and top 3 female swims of the meet earn bonus points. Top swims are determined based on FINA points. Only the top-scoring swim from each athlete is counted.

First: 24 points

Second: 18 points

Third: 12 points

Eindhoven Performance Bonuses:

Women:

Sarah Sjostrom, 100 free: 50.58 = 1019 FINA points Mireia Belmonte, 400 IM: 4:18.94 = 1006 FINA points Alia Atkinson, 100 breast: 1:02.67 = 985 FINA points

Men:

Chad le Clos, 200 fly: 1:48.67 = 996 FINA points Tom Shields, 200 fly: 1:49.29 = 980 FINA points Vladimir Morozov, 100 IM: 50.70 = 976 FINA points

World Cup Point Standings

Here are the full point standings:

Women:

Rank Athlete TOTAL Cluster 1 Moscow Berlin Eindhoven 1 Sarah Sjostrom 266 266 109 60 97 2 Katinka Hosszu 176 176 57 80 39 3 Mireia Belmonte 122 122 27 21 74 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo 122 122 36 65 21 5 Alia Atkinson 90 90 24 30 36 6 Emily Seebohm 78 78 36 21 21 7 Federica Pellegrini 30 30 12 9 9 8 Ruta Meilutyte 27 27 9 0 18 8 Maalke De Waard 27 27 9 12 6 8 Rikke Moller Pedersen 27 27 12 9 6 11 Cate Campbell 24 24 12 6 6 12 Franziska Hentke 21 21 12 0 9 13 Sarah Kohler 18 18 0 9 9 14 Kira Toussaint 15 15 0 9 6 14 Kristel Kobrich 15 15 9 0 6 16 Ella Eastin 12 12 0 0 12 16 Femke Heemskerk 12 12 0 6 6 16 Fanny Lecluyse 12 12 0 12 0 16 Alicia Tchorz 12 12 12 0 0 20 Melanie Margalis 9 9 0 0 9 20 Olivia Smoliga 9 9 0 0 9 20 Ilaria Bianchi 9 9 0 9 0 20 Jenna Laukkanen 9 9 0 9 0 20 Maria Temnikova 9 9 9 0 0 20 Svetlana Chimrova 9 9 9 0 0 26 Breeja Larson 6 6 0 0 6 26 Martina Van Berkel 6 6 0 0 6 26 Mikkayla Sheridan 6 6 0 6 0 26 Kimberly Buys 6 6 0 6 0 26 Blair Evans 6 6 0 6 0 26 Nadine Laemmler 6 6 0 6 0 26 Maria Kameneva 6 6 6 0 0 26 Emma Robinson 6 6 6 0 0 26 Anna Egorova 6 6 6 0 0 26 Natalia Ivaneeva 6 6 6 0 0

Men: