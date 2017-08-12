Top 8 Junior Boys Across All Major Meets the Last Two Weeks

With so many different meets across the country attracting the best junior swimmers in America, it’s been difficult to keep track of all of the big swims. We’ve compiled a big listing of all of the top 8 swims from the last two weekends to get a better picture of how 18 & unders in the U.S. fared across the various big meets nationwide.

Below are times in the USA Swimming database from the following meets:

US Open

Junior Nationals

NCSAs

ISCAs

YNats

Futures

This is a lot of data, so this post is dedicated to the top junior boys. Keep in mind, too, that there may have been errors or omissions from the USA Swimming databases, and we’re only human, so we ask that any corrections be mentioned sans snark in the comments. Thanks!

FREESTYLE

50 FREE 100 FREE Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Michael Andrew 22.22 Race Pace Club US Open Alexei Sancov 49.78 Terrapins Jr Nats Sid Farber 22.89 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats Jack Dolan 50.37 Rockwood Swim Club NCSAs Jack Franzman 22.98 Zionsville Swim Club NCSAs Cody Bybee 50.45 Dayton Raiders NCSAs Will Davis 22.99 Bolles School Sharks Jr Nats Destin Lasco 50.46 Pleasantville Aquatics Jr Nats Shaine Casas 23.05 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 50.52 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Henry Schutte 23.06 Rapids Area YMCA YNats Timothy Bobo 50.53 Dads Club NCSAs Thomas Hallock 23.18 Machine Aquatics NCSAs Shaine Casas 50.55 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Sam Disette 23.21 KC Swim Academy NCSAs Sid Farber 50.63 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats

200 FREE 400 FREE Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Alexei Sancov 1:49.11 Terrapins Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 3:51.44 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 1:49.13 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Tal Davis 3:52.26 Team Greenville Jr Nats Cody Bybee 1:50.05 Dayton Raiders NCSAs Jack LeVant 3:52.86 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats Jack LeVant 1:50.25 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats Johannes Calloni 3:54.72 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats Destin Lasco 1:50.30 Pleasantville Jr Nats Will Barao 3:55.26 Bluefish Swim Club US Open Carson Foster 1:50.44 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Mikey Calvillo 3:55.52 Alamo Area US Open Kieran Smith 1:50.59 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open Kieran Smith 3:55.69 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open Sam Pomajevich 1:50.76 NCAP US Open Eric Knowles 3:56.51 Dayton Raiders NCSAs

800 FREE 1500 FREE Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Johannes Calloni 8:01.63 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats Johannes Calloni 15:18.44 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 8:03.30 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Mikey Calvillo 15:28.61 Alamo Area US Open Mikey Calvillo 8:03.99 Alamo Area US Open Lleyton Plattel 15:29.71 Pleasanton Jr Nats TC Smith 8:06.13 Sarasota Tsunami US Open Brennan Gravley 15:29.86 Sandpipers Jr Nats Will Barao 8:09.38 Bluefish Swim Club US Open TC Smith 15:32.24 Sarasota Tsunami US Open Lleyton Plattel 8:11.39 Pleasaton Seahawks Jr Nats Arik Katz 15:32.38 Sarasota YMCA US Open Brennan Gravley 8:11.72 Sandpipers of Nevada Jr Nats Noah Brune 15:37.60 Mission Viejo Jr Nats Brendan Driscoll 8:13.01 Tampa Bay Aquatics US Open Joseph Gutierrez 15:39.99 Sandpipers Jr Nats

BACKSTROKE

100 BACK 200 BACK Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Bryce Mefford 55.39 Sierra Marlins NCSAs Carson Foster 1:59.13 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Clark Beach 55.48 Quest Swimming US Open Clark Beach 1:59.28 Quest Swimming US Open Alessandro Boratto 55.56 Upper Dublin NCSAs Bryce Mefford 1:59.75 Sierra Marlins NCSAs Carson Foster 55.61 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Josh Artmann 1:59.97 Unattached Jr Nats Shaine Casas 55.79 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Ethan Harder 2:00.12 Billings Aquatic Club Jr Nats Jack Dolan 55.95 Rockwood Swim Club NCSAs John Healy 2:01.37 Marlins of Raleigh US Open Josh Artmann 55.96 Unattached US Open Christopher Thames 2:01.44 Metro Atlanta Jr Nats Nick Albiero 56.00 Cardinal Aquatics US Open Spencer Walker 2:01.50 Academy Bullets Jr Nats

BREASTSTROKE

100 BREAST 200 BREAST Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Michael Andrew 1:00.81 Race Pace Club US Open Daniel Roy 2:11.25 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats Daniel Roy 1:01.42 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats AJ Bornstein 2:13.96 Ridgefield Aquatic Club Jr Nats Chandler Bray 1:01.52 Avon Swim Team US Open Jake Foster 2:14.34 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Zane Backes 1:02.00 Team Rebel Jr Nats Ethan Dang 2:15.13 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats Hank Poppe 1:02.30 Stanford Jr Nats Chandler Bray 2:15.59 Avon US Open Jake Foster 1:02.38 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats AJ Pouch 2:15.98 Team Rebel Jr Nats Max McHugh 1:02.64 Door County YMCA YNats Zane Backes 2:16.34 Team Rebel Jr Nats Corey Lau 1:02.82 Minnetonka NCSAs Josh Bottelberghe 2:16.37 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats

BUTTERFLY

100 FLY 200 FLY Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet Shaine Casas 53.24 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Carson Foster 1:58.47 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Alexei Sancov 53.24 Terrapins Jr Nats Jack LeVant 1:58.64 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats Sam Pomajevich 53.49 NCAP US Open Andrew Koustik 1:58.77 Irvine Novaquatics Jr Nats Jake Johnson 53.80 Delaware Swim Team Jr Nats Luca Urlando 1:58.93 DART Jr Nats Tyler Sesvold 53.84 St. Charles Swim Team NCSAs Zach Brown 1:59.29 Marlins of Raleigh US Open Van Mathias 53.97 Multnomah Jr Nats Sam Pomajevich 1:59.32 NCAP US Open Khalil Fonder 54.00 Virginia Gators ISCAs Van Mathias 2:00.31 Multnomah Jr Nats Bryce Mefford 54.02 Sierra Marlins NCSAs Trenton Julian 2:00.76 Rose Bowl NCSAs

IM