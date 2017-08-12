Top 8 Junior Boys Across All Major Meets the Last Two Weeks

Karl Ortegon
August 12th, 2017 News

With so many different meets across the country attracting the best junior swimmers in America, it’s been difficult to keep track of all of the big swims. We’ve compiled a big listing of all of the top 8 swims from the last two weekends to get a better picture of how 18 & unders in the U.S. fared across the various big meets nationwide.

Below are times in the USA Swimming database from the following meets:

  • US Open
  • Junior Nationals
  • NCSAs
  • ISCAs
  • YNats
  • Futures

This is a lot of data, so this post is dedicated to the top junior boys. Keep in mind, too, that there may have been errors or omissions from the USA Swimming databases, and we’re only human, so we ask that any corrections be mentioned sans snark in the comments. Thanks!

FREESTYLE

50 FREE 100 FREE
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Michael Andrew 22.22 Race Pace Club US Open Alexei Sancov 49.78 Terrapins Jr Nats
Sid Farber 22.89 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats Jack Dolan 50.37 Rockwood Swim Club NCSAs
Jack Franzman 22.98 Zionsville Swim Club NCSAs Cody Bybee 50.45 Dayton Raiders NCSAs
Will Davis 22.99 Bolles School Sharks Jr Nats Destin Lasco 50.46 Pleasantville Aquatics Jr Nats
Shaine Casas 23.05 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 50.52 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Henry Schutte 23.06 Rapids Area YMCA YNats Timothy Bobo 50.53 Dads Club NCSAs
Thomas Hallock 23.18 Machine Aquatics NCSAs Shaine Casas 50.55 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats
Sam Disette 23.21 KC Swim Academy NCSAs Sid Farber 50.63 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats

 

200 FREE 400 FREE
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Alexei Sancov 1:49.11 Terrapins Jr Nats Alexander Zettle 3:51.44 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle 1:49.13 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Tal Davis 3:52.26 Team Greenville Jr Nats
Cody Bybee 1:50.05 Dayton Raiders NCSAs Jack LeVant 3:52.86 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats
Jack LeVant 1:50.25 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats Johannes Calloni 3:54.72 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats
Destin Lasco 1:50.30 Pleasantville Jr Nats Will Barao 3:55.26 Bluefish Swim Club US Open
Carson Foster 1:50.44 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Mikey Calvillo 3:55.52 Alamo Area US Open
Kieran Smith 1:50.59 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open Kieran Smith 3:55.69 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open
Sam Pomajevich 1:50.76 NCAP US Open Eric Knowles 3:56.51 Dayton Raiders NCSAs

 

800 FREE 1500 FREE
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Johannes Calloni 8:01.63 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats Johannes Calloni 15:18.44 Scarlet Aquatics Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle 8:03.30 Lakeside Aquatic Club Jr Nats Mikey Calvillo 15:28.61 Alamo Area US Open
Mikey Calvillo 8:03.99 Alamo Area US Open Lleyton Plattel 15:29.71 Pleasanton Jr Nats
TC Smith 8:06.13 Sarasota Tsunami US Open Brennan Gravley 15:29.86 Sandpipers Jr Nats
Will Barao 8:09.38 Bluefish Swim Club US Open TC Smith 15:32.24 Sarasota Tsunami US Open
Lleyton Plattel 8:11.39 Pleasaton Seahawks Jr Nats Arik Katz 15:32.38 Sarasota YMCA US Open
Brennan Gravley 8:11.72 Sandpipers of Nevada Jr Nats Noah Brune 15:37.60 Mission Viejo Jr Nats
Brendan Driscoll 8:13.01 Tampa Bay Aquatics US Open Joseph Gutierrez 15:39.99 Sandpipers Jr Nats

BACKSTROKE

100 BACK 200 BACK
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Bryce Mefford 55.39 Sierra Marlins NCSAs Carson Foster 1:59.13 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats
Clark Beach 55.48 Quest Swimming US Open Clark Beach 1:59.28 Quest Swimming US Open
Alessandro Boratto 55.56 Upper Dublin NCSAs Bryce Mefford 1:59.75 Sierra Marlins NCSAs
Carson Foster 55.61 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Josh Artmann 1:59.97 Unattached Jr Nats
Shaine Casas 55.79 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Ethan Harder 2:00.12 Billings Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Jack Dolan 55.95 Rockwood Swim Club NCSAs John Healy 2:01.37 Marlins of Raleigh US Open
Josh Artmann 55.96 Unattached US Open Christopher Thames 2:01.44 Metro Atlanta Jr Nats
Nick Albiero 56.00 Cardinal Aquatics US Open Spencer Walker 2:01.50 Academy Bullets Jr Nats

BREASTSTROKE

100 BREAST 200 BREAST
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Michael Andrew 1:00.81 Race Pace Club US Open Daniel Roy 2:11.25 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Daniel Roy 1:01.42 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats AJ Bornstein 2:13.96 Ridgefield Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Chandler Bray 1:01.52 Avon Swim Team US Open Jake Foster 2:14.34 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats
Zane Backes 1:02.00 Team Rebel Jr Nats Ethan Dang 2:15.13 King Aquatic Club Jr Nats
Hank Poppe 1:02.30 Stanford Jr Nats Chandler Bray 2:15.59 Avon US Open
Jake Foster 1:02.38 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats AJ Pouch 2:15.98 Team Rebel Jr Nats
Max McHugh 1:02.64 Door County YMCA YNats Zane Backes 2:16.34 Team Rebel Jr Nats
Corey Lau 1:02.82 Minnetonka NCSAs Josh Bottelberghe 2:16.37 Portland Aquatic Club Jr Nats

BUTTERFLY

100 FLY 200 FLY
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Shaine Casas 53.24 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Carson Foster 1:58.47 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats
Alexei Sancov 53.24 Terrapins Jr Nats Jack LeVant 1:58.64 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats
Sam Pomajevich 53.49 NCAP US Open Andrew Koustik 1:58.77 Irvine Novaquatics Jr Nats
Jake Johnson 53.80 Delaware Swim Team Jr Nats Luca Urlando 1:58.93 DART Jr Nats
Tyler Sesvold 53.84 St. Charles Swim Team NCSAs Zach Brown 1:59.29 Marlins of Raleigh US Open
Van Mathias 53.97 Multnomah Jr Nats Sam Pomajevich 1:59.32 NCAP US Open
Khalil Fonder 54.00 Virginia Gators ISCAs Van Mathias 2:00.31 Multnomah Jr Nats
Bryce Mefford 54.02 Sierra Marlins NCSAs Trenton Julian 2:00.76 Rose Bowl NCSAs

IM

200 IM 400 IM
Name Time Club Meet Name Time Club Meet
Sam Iida 2:01.80 Glenview Titan NCSAs Kieran Smith 4:18.81 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open
Carson Foster 2:01.97 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Jake Foster 4:19.40 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats
Michael Andrew 2:02.35 Race Pace Club US Open Jarod Arroyo 4:20.96 Pitchfork Jr Nats
Jake Foster 2:02.88 Mason Manta Rays Jr Nats Mikey Calvillo 4:22.09 Alamo Area US Open
Shaine Casas 2:03.06 Nitro Swimming Jr Nats Jack LeVant 4:22.11 North Texas Nadadores Jr Nats
Kieran Smith 2:03.06 Ridgefield Aquatic Club US Open Keith Myburgh 4:23.56 Virginia Gators ISCAs
Gabe Parnell 2:03.55 Patriot Aquatics Jr Nats Eric Knowles 4:24.46 Dayton Raiders NCSAs
Braden Vines 2:03.76 City of Midland Jr Nats Luca Urlando 4:24.60 DART Jr Nats

5 Comments on "Top 8 Junior Boys Across All Major Meets the Last Two Weeks"

Steve

Pretty sure Iida went that at NCSA

1 hour 7 minutes ago
Steve

200 IM 2:01.8

1 hour 7 minutes ago
Karl Ortegon

Thanks, fixed it.

49 minutes 55 seconds ago
Dylab

Josh Bottleberge was 1:02.4 in the 100 breast at US open

15 minutes 25 seconds ago
Karl Ortegon

Dylab– that was actually a swim from US Nationals (AKA Worlds Trials). This list is only for meets that happened in the last two weeks.

1 minute 41 seconds ago
About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studies and swims at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and has been in the pool ever since. He misses Vine.

