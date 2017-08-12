Top 8 Junior Boys Across All Major Meets the Last Two Weeks

With so many different meets across the country attracting the best junior swimmers in America, it’s been difficult to keep track of all of the big swims. We’ve compiled a big listing of all of the top 8 swims from the last two weekends to get a better picture of how 18 & unders in the U.S. fared across the various big meets nationwide.
Below are times in the USA Swimming database from the following meets:
US Open
Junior Nationals
NCSAs
ISCAs
YNats
Futures
This is a lot of data, so this post is dedicated to the top junior boys. Keep in mind, too, that there may have been errors or omissions from the USA Swimming databases, and we’re only human, so we ask that any corrections be mentioned sans snark in the comments. Thanks!
FREESTYLE
50 FREE
100 FREE
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Michael Andrew
22.22
Race Pace Club
US Open
Alexei Sancov
49.78
Terrapins
Jr Nats
Sid Farber
22.89
Portland Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Jack Dolan
50.37
Rockwood Swim Club
NCSAs
Jack Franzman
22.98
Zionsville Swim Club
NCSAs
Cody Bybee
50.45
Dayton Raiders
NCSAs
Will Davis
22.99
Bolles School Sharks
Jr Nats
Destin Lasco
50.46
Pleasantville Aquatics
Jr Nats
Shaine Casas
23.05
Nitro Swimming
Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle
50.52
Lakeside Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Henry Schutte
23.06
Rapids Area YMCA
YNats
Timothy Bobo
50.53
Dads Club
NCSAs
Thomas Hallock
23.18
Machine Aquatics
NCSAs
Shaine Casas
50.55
Nitro Swimming
Jr Nats
Sam Disette
23.21
KC Swim Academy
NCSAs
Sid Farber
50.63
Portland Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
200 FREE
400 FREE
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Alexei Sancov
1:49.11
Terrapins
Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle
3:51.44
Lakeside Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle
1:49.13
Lakeside Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Tal Davis
3:52.26
Team Greenville
Jr Nats
Cody Bybee
1:50.05
Dayton Raiders
NCSAs
Jack LeVant
3:52.86
North Texas Nadadores
Jr Nats
Jack LeVant
1:50.25
North Texas Nadadores
Jr Nats
Johannes Calloni
3:54.72
Scarlet Aquatics
Jr Nats
Destin Lasco
1:50.30
Pleasantville
Jr Nats
Will Barao
3:55.26
Bluefish Swim Club
US Open
Carson Foster 1:50.44
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Mikey Calvillo
3:55.52
Alamo Area
US Open
Kieran Smith
1:50.59
Ridgefield Aquatic Club
US Open
Kieran Smith
3:55.69
Ridgefield Aquatic Club
US Open
Sam Pomajevich
1:50.76
NCAP
US Open
Eric Knowles
3:56.51
Dayton Raiders
NCSAs
800 FREE
1500 FREE
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Johannes Calloni
8:01.63
Scarlet Aquatics
Jr Nats
Johannes Calloni
15:18.44
Scarlet Aquatics
Jr Nats
Alexander Zettle
8:03.30
Lakeside Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Mikey Calvillo
15:28.61
Alamo Area
US Open
Mikey Calvillo
8:03.99
Alamo Area
US Open
Lleyton Plattel
15:29.71
Pleasanton
Jr Nats
TC Smith
8:06.13
Sarasota Tsunami
US Open
Brennan Gravley
15:29.86
Sandpipers
Jr Nats
Will Barao
8:09.38
Bluefish Swim Club
US Open
TC Smith
15:32.24
Sarasota Tsunami
US Open
Lleyton Plattel
8:11.39
Pleasaton Seahawks
Jr Nats
Arik Katz
15:32.38
Sarasota YMCA
US Open
Brennan Gravley
8:11.72
Sandpipers of Nevada
Jr Nats
Noah Brune
15:37.60
Mission Viejo
Jr Nats
Brendan Driscoll
8:13.01
Tampa Bay Aquatics
US Open
Joseph Gutierrez
15:39.99
Sandpipers
Jr Nats
BACKSTROKE
100 BACK
200 BACK
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Bryce Mefford
55.39
Sierra Marlins
NCSAs
Carson Foster 1:59.13
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Clark Beach
55.48
Quest Swimming
US Open
Clark Beach
1:59.28
Quest Swimming
US Open
Alessandro Boratto
55.56
Upper Dublin
NCSAs
Bryce Mefford
1:59.75
Sierra Marlins
NCSAs
Carson Foster 55.61
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Josh Artmann
1:59.97
Unattached
Jr Nats
Shaine Casas
55.79
Nitro Swimming
Jr Nats
Ethan Harder
2:00.12
Billings Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Jack Dolan
55.95
Rockwood Swim Club
NCSAs
John Healy
2:01.37
Marlins of Raleigh
US Open
Josh Artmann
55.96
Unattached
US Open
Christopher Thames
2:01.44
Metro Atlanta
Jr Nats
Nick Albiero
56.00
Cardinal Aquatics
US Open
Spencer Walker
2:01.50
Academy Bullets
Jr Nats
BREASTSTROKE
100 BREAST
200 BREAST
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Michael Andrew
1:00.81
Race Pace Club
US Open
Daniel Roy
2:11.25
King Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Daniel Roy
1:01.42
King Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
AJ Bornstein
2:13.96
Ridgefield Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Chandler Bray
1:01.52
Avon Swim Team
US Open
Jake Foster
2:14.34
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Zane Backes
1:02.00
Team Rebel
Jr Nats
Ethan Dang
2:15.13
King Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
Hank Poppe
1:02.30
Stanford
Jr Nats
Chandler Bray
2:15.59
Avon
US Open
Jake Foster
1:02.38
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
AJ Pouch
2:15.98
Team Rebel
Jr Nats
Max McHugh
1:02.64
Door County YMCA
YNats
Zane Backes
2:16.34
Team Rebel
Jr Nats
Corey Lau
1:02.82
Minnetonka
NCSAs
Josh Bottelberghe
2:16.37
Portland Aquatic Club
Jr Nats
BUTTERFLY
100 FLY
200 FLY
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Shaine Casas
53.24
Nitro Swimming
Jr Nats
Carson Foster 1:58.47
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Alexei Sancov
53.24
Terrapins
Jr Nats
Jack LeVant
1:58.64
North Texas Nadadores
Jr Nats
Sam Pomajevich
53.49
NCAP
US Open
Andrew Koustik
1:58.77
Irvine Novaquatics
Jr Nats
Jake Johnson
53.80
Delaware Swim Team
Jr Nats
Luca Urlando
1:58.93
DART
Jr Nats
Tyler Sesvold
53.84
St. Charles Swim Team
NCSAs
Zach Brown
1:59.29
Marlins of Raleigh
US Open
Van Mathias
53.97
Multnomah
Jr Nats
Sam Pomajevich
1:59.32
NCAP
US Open
Khalil Fonder
54.00
Virginia Gators
ISCAs
Van Mathias
2:00.31
Multnomah
Jr Nats
Bryce Mefford
54.02
Sierra Marlins
NCSAs
Trenton Julian
2:00.76
Rose Bowl
NCSAs
IM
200 IM
400 IM
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Name
Time
Club
Meet
Sam Iida
2:01.80
Glenview Titan
NCSAs
Kieran Smith
4:18.81
Ridgefield Aquatic Club
US Open
Carson Foster 2:01.97
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Jake Foster
4:19.40
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Michael Andrew
2:02.35
Race Pace Club
US Open
Jarod Arroyo
4:20.96
Pitchfork
Jr Nats
Jake Foster
2:02.88
Mason Manta Rays
Jr Nats
Mikey Calvillo
4:22.09
Alamo Area
US Open
Shaine Casas
2:03.06
Nitro Swimming
Jr Nats
Jack LeVant
4:22.11
North Texas Nadadores
Jr Nats
Kieran Smith
2:03.06
Ridgefield Aquatic Club
US Open
Keith Myburgh
4:23.56
Virginia Gators
ISCAs
Gabe Parnell
2:03.55
Patriot Aquatics
Jr Nats
Eric Knowles
4:24.46
Dayton Raiders
NCSAs
Braden Vines
2:03.76
City of Midland
Jr Nats
Luca Urlando
4:24.60
DART
Jr Nats
5 Comments on "Top 8 Junior Boys Across All Major Meets the Last Two Weeks"
Pretty sure Iida went that at NCSA
200 IM 2:01.8
Thanks, fixed it.
Josh Bottleberge was 1:02.4 in the 100 breast at US open
Dylab– that was actually a swim from US Nationals (AKA Worlds Trials). This list is only for meets that happened in the last two weeks.