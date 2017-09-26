Danish National Champion Laura Glerup Jensen Verbally Commits to Florida State

Laura Glerup Jensen from Odense, Denmark has verbally committed to Florida State University for 2018-19.

“I’ve just committed to Florida State University. [I visited] two schools in the states, where FSU is the school that fits me best. The facilities are in the top, and the coach is very nice. At FSU, there [have] been some very nice improvements since last year, and I look forward to [taking] part in the improvements [over] the next 4 years.”

Jensen swims for H2Odense where she specializes in the 100 free and 200 free. She had a breakout year in 2017 and was selected to the Danish national team for pre-seniors for her 100 free. Indeed, in the last year she went from 1.00.53 to 56.10 in the 100m free, and from 2.08.82 to 2.01.99 in the 200.

At the 2017 Danish Summer Nationals last July, Jensen won the women’s 200 free crown with 2:01.99. Seeded with 2:04.53, she went 2:03.75 in heats and 2:01.99 in finals to take the national title. She was runner-up in the 100 free with 56.10 (-1.09), 4th in the 50 back (29.81, -.4), 5th in the 50 free (26.63, -.34), and 6th in the 400 free (4:21.22, -5.7).

Top LCM times (converted):

100 free – 56.10 (49.09)

200 free – 2:01.99 (1:47.01)

Top SCM times (converted):

100 free – 55.79 (50.26)

200 free – 1:59.01 (1:47.21)

The Seminoles have also received verbal commitments from Alexis Durlacher, Hannah Womer, Ida Hulkko, Maddie McDonald, and Stephanie Holmes for the class of 2022.

