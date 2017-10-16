Backstroker Keegan Walsh Becomes Georgia’s 3rd In-State Verbal

Keegan Walsh, who swims for Brookwood High School and Swim Atlanta, has given his verbal commitment to the University of Georgia’s men’s team as part of the Class of 2022. Walsh has been instrumental in Brookwood’s 2016 and 2017 back-to-back GHSA 6A-7A state championships.

Walsh is primarily a backstroker, with potential to develop into a reliable mid-distance freestyler under Georgia’s reputable coaching staff. He has two U.S. Open cuts: 200 yard back stroke (1:47.05) and 100 meter backstroke (57.23). In addition, his best 200 meter backstroke is fast enough to swim at Senior Nationals (2:01.94), while is 100 yard backstroke is a Junior National standard (50.54). His time of 2:01.94 in the 200 meter backstroke earned him an individual state championship at the 2017 Georgia Senior State meet.

This past July, Walsh lopped nearly 6 seconds off his previous best 200 meter free for a new Winter Juniors cut (1:55.85). This marked his first Junior Nationals time standard in an event other than backstroke. Notably, during that same month, Walsh also dropped more than 3 seconds off his previous personal best in the 100 meter free, and nearly 2 seconds off his personal best in the 50 meter free.

Walsh made his announcement via his Twitter account:

Extremely blessed and beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at The University of Georgia!!! GO DAWGS!! ❤️🐶🐾 #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/g4APFUHdbd — Keegan Walsh (@WalshKeegan) October 12, 2017

Walsh joins fellow Georgians Bradley Dunham and Tan Dunn as verbal commitments to UGA Men’s Class of 2022, as well as FINA Junior World Champion Andrew Abruzzo from Pennsylvania. With 10 seniors currently listed on their roster, Georgia’s men’s team appears to have plenty of room for a large incoming class, but it’s the women’s team, with 8 verbal commitments and only 6 current seniors, that has been first to reload.

