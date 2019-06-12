Californian Sloane Reinstein Trades Coasts with Verbal to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The Georgia Bulldogs look to build on their mid-distance freestyle fame with Palo Alto, California’s Sloane Reinstein. Reinstein attends Sacred Heart Preparatory and trains with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (“PASA”). The Dawgs have enjoyed a lot of recent success recruiting across the country, including highly-touted Californians Gianluca Urlando, Zoie Hartman, and Eva Merrell. Recent graduate Aidan Burns and rising junior Teagan Cheney are also California natives.

Reinstein currently has just one junior national qualifying time (1:49.17 in the 200 yard free that she registered last month), but is a rangy freestyler who has already notched 6 personal bests in short course yards so far this year. With her widespread drops and more than a year left of high school swimming, her potential across the board is enough to make any Dawg’s mouth water.

EVENT SCY DATE 50 FR 23.51 5/11/2018 100 FR 51.24 5/3/2019 200 FR 1:49.17 5/3/2019 500 FR 4:57.52 3/1/2019 100 BK 58.02 11/3/2018 200 IM 2:09.02 2/10/2019

Athens, Georgia recently served as the mecca of collegiate women’s individual 200 free and 800 free relay talent from 2009 through 2016. With Olympians and/or national champions like Allison Schmitt, Melanie Margalis, Hali Flickinger, Brittany MacLean, Shannon Vreeland, Megan Romano, Morgan Scroggy, and Jordan Mattern, it often took a sub-1:44 just to make the A relay. The Bulldogs have struggled to find the same depth the past two seasons. Rising junior Courtney Harnish was the only Bulldog to flat start sub-1:44 individually last season (1:43.53), and only two more joined her under 1:46 (Jordan Stout, 1:45.67, and Meryn McCann, 1:45.76). Rising senior Veronica Burchill went 1:44.22 leading off the Bulldogs’ 2018 NCAA 800 free relay but couldn’t return to top form during championship season after a stellar fall invitational. Of those 4 current Bulldogs, only Harnish will still be eligible to compete when Reinstein arrives on campus. If Reinstein can continue to make substantial improvements in her best event, she could find herself in elite company as a member of Georgia’s NCAA 800 free relay.

The UGA men’s team looks to have a lights out Class of 2024, snagging 2 of SwimSwam’s top 5 recruits (reranked #2 Luca Urlando and #5 Jake Magahey), while the women’s Class of 2024 has been a little slower off the blocks. #9 Maxine Parker looks to be a huge get, but the Bulldogs have since lost out on #6 Phoebe Bacon to Wisconsin, and Reinstein is just their second verbal pledge. Luckily, regardless of how the rest of the class shakes out, the Bulldogs should have plenty of point scorers, relay options, and training partners when the newest class arrives on campus: including 2 seasons with Olivia Carter, Dakota Luther, and Maddie Homovich, and 3 seasons with reranked #2 Zoie Hartman and, potentially, the former #1 ranked Eva Merrell (redshirt freshman). SEC champion freestyler Courtney Harnish (#1 ranked in the high school Class of 2017) will also be a senior.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.