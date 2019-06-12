Osprey Aquatic’s Mai McKenna Commits to San Diego State University

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mai McKenna, a junior at Valley Christian High School in San Jose, California, has recently announced her commitment to swim for Division I San Diego State University.

McKenna is a 7-time High School All-American and is the 2019 Central Coast Section champion in the 200 IM. She also placed 2nd in the 200 backstroke at this meet.

At the CIF State Championships her sophomore year, McKenna placed 2nd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 backstroke. As a junior, she was 5th in the 100 back. She also qualified for summer and winter Junior Nationals in multiple events.

McKenna, who currently swims with Osprey Aquatics, specializes specifically in backstroke and IM events.

I’m extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to further my swimming and academic career at San Diego State University! The atmosphere that the coaches and swimmers have created is absolutely amazing and I can definitely see myself thriving in San Diego. I’d like to thank my parents, coaches, and friends who have helped me get to this point. Go Aztecs!!!!!!

While at SDSU, McKenna will be focusing on backstroke and IM. At the school’s Mountain West Championships this year, McKenna’s current best times would have given her multiple finals performances.

Most notably, McKenna’s best time in the 200 IM (2:00.00) and 100 backstroke (54.22) would have placed her in the A-final at the Mountain West Conference Championship meets this year.

McKenna will join SDSU’s class of 2024 and will begin swimming there in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY Times

100 freestyle (52.13)

100 backstroke (54.22)

200 backstroke (1:59.17)

100 breaststroke (1:03.34)

200 IM (2:00.00)

400 IM (4:22.70)

