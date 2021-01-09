Three Nevada Swimmers Have Committed to CSUB for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vivien Liebhardt, Leah Kirkman and Denisa Ciobanu are current high school seniors who have committed to swim for California State University, Bakersfield beginning in fall 2021. Liebhardt and Ciobanu are from Henderson, Nevada, while Kirkman is from Las Vegas, Nevada. They will be joining the Roadrunners’ class of 2025. While these three Nevada swimmers will be joining two other swimmers from Nevada on CSUB’s roster, they did not swim on the same club teams.

Vivien Liebhardt

Liebhardt swims for Team Rebel Aquatics and attends Green Valley High School. At the 2019 Nevada State Championships, she placed 6th in the 200 butterfly (2:11.32) and 7th in the 100 butterfly (58.99).

“I’m beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to California State University, Bakersfield. I’ve been swimming since I was 8 years old and always knew one day I wanted to swim D1 for college. I’m grateful for the opportunity that Coach Chris and Gray have given me, and know that at this school I’ll be able to make major improvements on myself as a swimmer and do great things. I couldn’t have picked a more sweet and welcoming team than this one, and I’m so excited to become apart of the Roadrunner family.”

Vivien Liebhardt’s Top SCY Times:

100 breaststroke – 1:11.23

100 butterfly – 58.80

200 butterfly – 2:10.30

Leak Kirkman

Kirkman is a current year-round swimmer for the Las Vegas Swim Club and goes to Arbor View High School. She had two top 10 finishes at the 2019 NIAA 3A and 4A State Championships, finishing 4th in the 100 backstroke (58.14) and 6th in the 100 freestyle (54.16). She is also a Futures qualifier.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for California State University, Bakersfield in Fall 2021! I can’t wait to start my new adventure as a CSUB Roadrunner and begin training with their amazing swim team under Head Coach Chris Hansen. I am very grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to advancing my swimming and academic career with CSUB! GO ROADRUNNERS!”

Leah Kirkman’s Top SCY Times

100 freestyle – 53.92

100 backstroke – 57.77

200 backstroke – 2:03.89

100 breaststroke – 1:08.22

100 butterfly – 57.17

200 IM – 2:05.58

400 IM – 4:28.78

At the MAC Championships with the Roadrunners, Kirkman would have placed 7th in the 200 IM (2:05.58) and 15th in the 200 backstroke (2:03.89) with her current best times.

Denisa Ciobanu

Ciobanu also swims for Team Rebel Aquatics with teammate Liebhardt and attends Coronado High School where she will be graduating from this spring. At the 2019 Nevada State Championships, Ciobanu placed 6th in the 200 breaststroke (2:28.75) and 7th in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.76).

“I love the dynamic of the team, the coaches and team members are all so sweet and welcoming. I also love the environment and how motivated everyone is as well; they all treat each other like family and I think that’s wonderful. I’m so stoked to be apart of the CSUB Swim Team and surround myself with such charismatic and talented people.”

Denisa Ciobanu’s Top SCY Times

1,000 freestyle – 11:11.61

100 breaststroke – 1:07.81

200 breaststroke – 2:25.93

200 IM – 2:12.24

400 IM – 4:35.25

At the MAC Championships this year, the Roadrunners placed 6th as a team under head Coach Chris Hansen. The team also received CSCAA All-American status.

Jessica Franco, Melinda Johnson and Danielle Albright have also committed to CSUB. Out of this group of swimmers, Albright is the only one that hails from California.

