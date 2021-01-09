Jake Wienants Commits to Eastern Illinois for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Miami, Florida’s Jake Wienants has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at Eastern Illinois University beginning next fall.

“I’m very proud to continue my swimming career and education at EIU. It’s a great opportunity and I appreciate their offering me a scholarship.”

A senior at Miami Palmetto Senior High School, Wienants competes for his school and the club team Gulliver Swim Club. He specializes mainly in free and IM. At the 2020 Florida High School 4A State Championships, he came in 11th in the 100 free (47.43) and 13th in the 200 free (1:43.03), and he anchored both the 5th-place 200 free relay (21.71) and the 10th-place 200 medley relay (21.64). He picked up PBs in both the 100 free and 200 free in prelims.

In December, Wienants swam the 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 18&U Winter Championships in Pembroke Pines. He finaled in the 100 back (19th), 200 IM (16th), and 400 IM (10th) and notched PBs in the 50 free and 400 IM.

He updated nearly all his LCM times at the 2019 Florida Gulf Coast LSC Senior Championships, including: 50 free (24.75), 50 back (29.90), 200 back (2:15.89), 50 fly (28.56), 100 fly (1:02.04), 200 IM (2:17.55), and 400 IM (4:46.73). He added PBs in the LCM 100 free (54.36) and 200 free (1:59.31) at Plantation Sectionals in March.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:42.29

100 free – 47.05

50 free – 22.00

50 free (relay split) – 21.35

400 IM – 4:09.83

Best LCM times:

50 free – 24.75

100 free – 54.36

400 IM – 4:46.73

Eastern Illinois competes in the Summit League. The men finished 4th out of 6 teams at the 2020 conference meet. Wienants’ best 200 free and 400 IM times would have scored in their respective B finals but it took 21.15/46.64 to get second swims in the 50/100 free.

