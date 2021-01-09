Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SSPC: Elijah Winnington Explains Moving Programs to Train More Distance

We sat down with Aussie mid-distance ace Elijah Winnington. Winnington made headlines just last month at the Queensland State Championships where he dropped PB’s of 3:43 in the 400m free and 1:45 in the 200m free. Winnington was recently in a bit of a funk with his swimming, including during the period when competed at the 2019 US national championships in Palo Alto, California, and changed his entire lifestyle in the lead-up to that meet. He explains how moving to a new program has helped him reignite his swimming as well as why he needed more distance in his training overall.

0
