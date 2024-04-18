Brendan Burns Reflects on Swimming Career, Repeating as NCAA Champion

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Brendan Burns is coming off of a career NCAA performance where he not only defended his NCAA title in the 100 back but also made 3 NCAA A finals for the first time. Burns reflects on his time as an Indiana Hoosier and what’s next for him in and out of the pool.

0:00 Brendan Burns Introduction

Introduction 2:49 Defending an NCAA Title

5:55 NCAA Swimming Fandom

8:58 Covid 5th Year

12:10 SCM Swimming

15:20 200 Back/200 Fly Double

21:43 Why Indiana

25:40 Why Swimming

27:44 Life After Graduation

