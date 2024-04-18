Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brendan Burns Reflects on Swimming Career, Repeating as NCAA Champion

Comments: 2

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Brendan Burns is coming off of a career NCAA performance where he not only defended his NCAA title in the 100 back but also made 3 NCAA A finals for the first time. Burns reflects on his time as an Indiana Hoosier and what’s next for him in and out of the pool.

  • 0:00 Brendan Burns Introduction
  • 2:49 Defending an NCAA Title
  • 5:55 NCAA Swimming Fandom
  • 8:58 Covid 5th Year
  • 12:10 SCM Swimming
  • 15:20 200 Back/200 Fly Double
  • 21:43 Why Indiana
  • 25:40 Why Swimming
  • 27:44 Life After Graduation

H20PoloFan2
13 seconds ago

Great Listen! Reps IU, Team and himself well. Best wishes in next chapters!

Konner Scott
49 minutes ago

Probably one of the most underrated NCAA swimmers of his time. 200 fly NCAA title AND 2 100 back titles… not to mention his annual “dirty doubles” with the 2fly and 2back at Big 10s. Heck of a college career!

