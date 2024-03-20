Russell Mark Discusses Update to ASCA Video Library, Learning from Coaches Worldwide

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Russell Mark is an internationally recognized stroke analyst and swimming guru, aiding athletes worldwide to be their best in the pool. Mark has spent the last year and a half as a staff member of ASCA compiling an extensive video library of swimming techniques and drills. This library can be used by coaches and athletes to perfect swimming in both practice and racing. Listen as Mark goes in-depth on what he’s learned through his time with ASCA and putting together this library.

0:00 Russell Mark Introduction

0:52 Commit Swimming

1:22 Russell Mark Video Library

8:19 Learning from Club Coaches and Athletes

16:50 Focus in 2024

24:01 2024 Women’s NCAA Champs

