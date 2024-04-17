Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

San Antonio Pro Swim, the Canadian Open, and Marchand Goes Pro | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Comments: 1

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the myriad of high-level meets that occurred last week, including the Pro Swim in San Antonio, the Canadian Open, and South African Trials.

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:22 San Antonio Pro Swim
  • 10:37 Canadian Open
  • 14:35 Leon Marchand Goes Pro

SINK or SWIM

  • 18:02 Will Kristof Milak Medal in Paris?
  • 19:22 Should Leon swim 200 Fly or 200 Breast in Paris?
  • 22:50 Will Bob Bowman Lead the Texas men to a Top 2 finish in the next 2 seasons?

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greenangel
1 minute ago

For Marchand’s choice, the question is simple. If Milak is not in shape, not 100 % , Marchand will be Olympic champion. I think Marchand will swim under 1:52 in the OG. My prediction is 1:51.65. Nobody will be at this level but Milak. What will be Milak’s time 1:49 , 1:50 , 1:51, 1:52 ?
For the 200 breast, I’m pretty sure that Marchand will swim under 2:06 at the French trials in June. I think he is able to swim under 2:05 in Paris but Qin Haiyang too, ZSC too.
If I have to bet , I would say the 200 breast. He wants to swim this event.

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!