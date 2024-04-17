San Antonio Pro Swim, the Canadian Open, and Marchand Goes Pro | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

Today on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the myriad of high-level meets that occurred last week, including the Pro Swim in San Antonio, the Canadian Open, and South African Trials.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 1:22 San Antonio Pro Swim
- 10:37 Canadian Open
- 14:35 Leon Marchand Goes Pro
SINK or SWIM
- 18:02 Will Kristof Milak Medal in Paris?
- 19:22 Should Leon swim 200 Fly or 200 Breast in Paris?
- 22:50 Will Bob Bowman Lead the Texas men to a Top 2 finish in the next 2 seasons?
For Marchand’s choice, the question is simple. If Milak is not in shape, not 100 % , Marchand will be Olympic champion. I think Marchand will swim under 1:52 in the OG. My prediction is 1:51.65. Nobody will be at this level but Milak. What will be Milak’s time 1:49 , 1:50 , 1:51, 1:52 ?
For the 200 breast, I’m pretty sure that Marchand will swim under 2:06 at the French trials in June. I think he is able to swim under 2:05 in Paris but Qin Haiyang too, ZSC too.
If I have to bet , I would say the 200 breast. He wants to swim this event.