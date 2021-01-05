Miami University (OH) Receives Commitment From Jonah Karschnik

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonah Karschnik, a current high school senior from Williamsburg, Ohio, has committed to swim for Division I Miami University in Ohio. Karschnik will graduate from Williamsburg High School in spring 2021 join the Red Hawks’ class of 2025.

Karschnik is a current swimmer for the Powell Crosley Junior YMCA where he is a Futures, YMCA Nationals and NCSA Nationals qualifier. At the 2019 Southwest District Championships – Mason, Karschnik won the 200 freestyle (1:47.10) and placed 2nd in the 100 butterfly (52.20).

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me make this decision. Love and Honor”

Top SCY Times

200 freestyle – 1:43.39

500 freestyle – 4:41.16

100 butterfly – 50.17

200 butterfly – 1:53.11

At the 2020 MAC Championships with Miami, Karschnik would have had multiple finals performances with his current best times. He would have placed 12th in the 200 butterfly (1:53.11), 15th in both the 200 freestyle (1:43.39) and the 500 freestyle (4:41.16) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (50.17).

At that meet, the Red Hawks placed 2nd as a team, 80 points behind the champions from Missouri State. That was lifted in huge part by the performance of the team’s butterfly group. In the 200 fly, Miami went 1-2-3 thanks to junior Gordon Wheeler (1:47.55), junior Spencer Klinsky (1:48.11), and sophomore Ryan Sego (1:49.06). All 3 will still have eligibility remaining with Karschnik arrives on campus due to the NCAA extending eligibility of all winter sport athletes as a result of the coronavirus-impacted 2020-2021 season.

Klinsky was the MAC Champion in the 100 fly (48.45).

