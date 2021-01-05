Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Miami University (OH) Receives Commitment From Jonah Karschnik

Jonah Karschnik, a current high school senior from Williamsburg, Ohio, has committed to swim for Division I Miami University in Ohio. Karschnik will graduate from Williamsburg High School in spring 2021 join the Red Hawks’ class of 2025.

Karschnik is a current swimmer for the Powell Crosley Junior YMCA where he is a Futures, YMCA Nationals and NCSA Nationals qualifier. At the 2019 Southwest District Championships – Mason, Karschnik won the 200 freestyle (1:47.10) and placed 2nd in the 100 butterfly (52.20).

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Miami University. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that have helped me make this decision. Love and Honor”

Top SCY Times

  • 200 freestyle – 1:43.39
  • 500 freestyle – 4:41.16
  • 100 butterfly – 50.17
  • 200 butterfly – 1:53.11

At the 2020 MAC Championships with Miami, Karschnik would have had multiple finals performances with his current best times. He would have placed 12th in the 200 butterfly (1:53.11), 15th in both the 200 freestyle (1:43.39) and the 500 freestyle (4:41.16) and 16th in the 100 butterfly (50.17).

At that meet, the Red Hawks placed 2nd as a team, 80 points behind the champions from Missouri State. That was lifted in huge part by the performance of the team’s butterfly group. In the 200 fly, Miami went 1-2-3 thanks to junior Gordon Wheeler (1:47.55), junior Spencer Klinsky (1:48.11), and sophomore Ryan Sego (1:49.06). All 3 will still have eligibility remaining with Karschnik arrives on campus due to the NCAA extending eligibility of all winter sport athletes as a result of the coronavirus-impacted 2020-2021 season.

Klinsky was the MAC Champion in the 100 fly (48.45).

