Summer Juniors Qualifier Clara Williams Verbally Commits to Army West Point

Clara Williams from Seminole, Florida has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York. She will join the class of 2025 next fall.

“I am beyond exited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the United States Military Academy. I would sincerely like to thank each and every person who has been a part of my journey; specifically my coaches, teammates, mother, and my grandfather. I am more than honored to continue his Westpoint legacy. I have a lot to live up to. I am grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of the Westpoint family. With that being said…Go Army! Beat Navy!”

A senior at Osceola High School, Williams came in third in the 100 back (55.74) and fourth in the 100 fly (55.80) at the Florida High School Class 3A State Championships in November. She also swam leadoff backstroke (24.33) on the 6th-place 200 medley relay and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (51.39).

Williams does her year-round swimming with Clearwater Aquatic Team. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in both the 100m back (1:04.39) and 200m back (2:17.57), times she achieved two summers ago. More recently, she swam best times in the 50 free and 100 back at the 2020 FHSAA 3A state meet, and in the SCY 200 fly and LCM 100 fly (1:04.37) and 200 fly (2:26.82) at the 2019 Spring Florida International. There, she won the 100/200 back and 100 fly and was 3rd in the 200 fly, 4th in the 50 back, and 7th in the 50 free.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 26.87

100 back – 55.74

200 back – 2:01.63

100 fly – 55.47

100 free – 51.98

Williams will suit up for Army West Point with fellow class of 2025 commits Lauren Wetzel, Maddie Clark, Mary Rotenberg, Meghan Cole, Rea Smith, and Sarah Platt. She is already fast enough to have made the A final in the 200 back and the B finals of the 100 back and 100 fly at the 2020 Patriot League Championships, where the Black Knights came in 4th of 10 teams in the women’s meet.

