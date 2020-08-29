Lauren Wetzel Announces Verbal Commitment to Army West Point for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lauren Wetzel from Waynesboro, Pennsylvania has verbally committed to swim at the United States Military Academy beginning in 2021-22.

“I am extremely honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the United States Military Academy at West Point! Thank you to my incredible coaches, friends, and family that have supported me throughout this journey. Go Army BEAT NAVY!!!”

A rising senior at Waynesboro Area Senior High School, Wetzel swims for her high school and for Monocacy Aquatic Club, based in Frederick, Maryland. She specializes mainly in back, free, and IM and placed 10th in the 200 IM at the 2020 PIAA AAA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships with a best time of 2:05.33. In club swimming, she has improved her lifetime bests in a number of events since the beginning of 2020: 50/200 free, 50/100/200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 100/200/400 IM. Many of those times came from the Maryland Swimming Senior Short Course Championships in February, where she came in 6th in the 100 back, 4th in the 200 back, 6th in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.13

100 back – 56.79

50 back – 26.98

200 IM – 2:05.33

400 IM – 4:28.60

200 free – 1:53.31

100 free – 53.81

50 free – 24.60

100 breast – 1:08.26

Wetzel will be of immediate value to the Black Knights. She would have been an A-finalist in the 200 back and her 100 back time would have scored in the B final at 2020 Patriot League Championships. She will overlap a year with Lauren Carag and Michaela Rankin, both of whom scored in the 100 back. Wetzel would also have scored in the B finals of the 200 and 400 IMs.

She will begin her time at West Point with fellow class of 2025 commits Maddie Clark, Rea Smith, and Sarah Platt.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.