Thomas Heilman Adds 45.66 100 Free, Again Moving to #1 in 13-Year-Old History

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Charlottesville, VA

13-year-old Thomas Heilman is now the fastest 13-year-old ever in the 100 free after going 45.66 at the Cavalier Aquatics intrasquad today.

Heilman, who came into today with a best of 47.15 (which stands as the 11-12 NAG record), surpasses Michael Andrew‘s previous leading 13-year-old performance of 46.06. With this being Heilman’s first swim under 47 seconds in the 100 free, he skips the 46-second range entirely.

45.66 puts Heilman almost a full second ahead of the now #3 100 freestyler in 13-year-old history, Vinny Marciano (46.51).

In terms of the 13-14 age group, Heilman moves into a tie for #15 all-time. Andrew is the 13-14 NAG record holder at 43.90, still well ahead of #2 in 13-14 history, Ryan Hoffer, who went 44.81 in 2013 to set the record before Andrew sunk it in 2014.

Heilman’s swim came after two immense performances earlier in the session. In the 50 free, he clocked a 20.54, his first time under 21 seconds, while he posted a 48.81 in the 100 fly to break 50 seconds for the first time ever. Both of those swims made him the #1 13-year-old in history, and you can read more about them here.