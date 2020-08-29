Thomas Heilman Wows, Catie Deloof Notches First Swims with Cavalier Aquatics

CAVALIER AQUATICS INTRASQUAD

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Charlottesville, VA

Short course yards (SCY)

Meet Mobile results: ‘Cavalier Aquatics Intra Squad Meet’

13-year-old Thomas Heilman was otherworldly today at the Cavalier Aquatics intrasquad, setting the bar with several of the fastest performances ever for a 13-year-old boy. He posted times of 20.54 in the 50 free, 48.81 in the 100 fly, and 45.66 in the 100 free. Read about his 50 free and 100 fly here and his 100 free here.

Meanwhile, University of Michigan graduate Catie Deloof swam her first official races with Cavalier Aquatics after moving from Team Elite in San Diego, Calif., a few weeks ago.

Deloof easily won the 50 free, posting a 22.41, coming in off of her lifetime best 21.88 from the 2019 Big Ten Championships. Then, at the session’s end, she clocked a 49.02 to easily take the 100 free. Her best in that is a 47.47 from the 2019 NCAA Champs.

Standout performances came from 14-year-old Grey Davis and 17-year-old Walker Davis.

G. Davis hit massive drops in her events. In the 50 free, she touched behind Deloof in 23.58, a drop of .89. Then, in the 100 fly, she decimated her previous best of 58.91, clocking a 55.42 for a drop of roughly 3.5 seconds. Finally, in the 100 breast, she was third overall in 1:07.66, dropping just under two-tenths. 15-year-old Avery Huang won that event (1:07.41), with 16-year-old Elisabeth Bendall right behind (1:07.44).

North Carolina ’25 commit W. Davis, meanwhile, won the 50 free (20.35) and 100 back (48.91). Both swims were close to bests, while he did notch a new best in the 100 fly, going 48.91 to finish just behind Heilman. It was a 1.2-second drop for Davis in the 100 fly.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS