Team Elite’s Catie Deloof Announces Relocation to Desorbo’s UVA Pro Group

University of Michigan alumna Catie Deloof has announced her move from David Marsh-led Team Elite in San Diego to Todd Desorbo‘s Cavalier Swimming pro group based out of the University of Virginia.

Deloof’s quote, from her Instagram post:

“WAHOO I’m so excited to kick off this new beginning with @todddesorbo and @uvaswimdive Thank you for everyone who has helped and supported me through this time🤗”

The announcement comes just one day after older sister Ali Deloof posted about her move from Team Elite to Tennessee’s pro group. Middle sister Gabby Deloof, who is on the 2019-20 United States National Team, has not yet posted about a move and appears to still be with Team Elite. All three sisters were All-Americans at Michigan, while youngest sister Jackie Deloof just graduated from Michigan in 2020.

In 2019, C. Deloof hit lifetime bests in her primary freestyle events, going 24.99 in the 50 at the Pro Swim Series – Clovis in June, 54.28 in the 100 free at the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals in July and 1:59.40 in the 200 free at the 2019 U.S. Open in December. She has been with Team Elite for just over a year, leaving Ann Arbor after graduating from Michigan in the spring of 2019.

Since January 1, 2019, Deloof is ranked 10th in the 100 free, 11th in the 50 free and 25th in the 200 free among American women in long course meters.

The only non-UVA member of Cavalier’s pro group right now is Texas alumnus Jack Conger, who joined in late 2018. At that time, Virginia coaches had said they were very selective about allowing non-UVA graduate additions to the pro group. Since relocating to Charlottesville, Conger has hit LCM lifetime bests in the 50 free (22.41) and 100 free (48.47).

Cavalier Swimming recently absorbed local club team Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club, and the combined program will complete its merge under the name Cavalier Aquatics by September 8, the beginning of the short course season.