Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club, Cavalier Aquatics Will Merge

The Charlottesville YMCA Aquatics Club and Cavalier Aquatics will merge operations ahead of the upcoming short course season, beginning September 8, 2020. The teams represent 2 of the 3 primary USA Swimming clubs in the area – the Virginia Gators also have a site in Charlottesville.

The emerging program, which will compete under the name Cavalier Aquatics, will remain dual registered as both a YMCA swim team and a USA swim team.

Among the changes is that University of Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo, who previously led the standalone Cavalier Aquatics, will become the Director of High Performance for the combined club.

DeSorbo’s women’s team at the University of Virginia was seeded to score the most points at the 2020 NCAA Championship meet before that meet was eventually canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Cavalier Aquatics served a primary purpose of providing a USA Swimming representation for college and professional swimmers affiliated with UVA, CYAC was primarily an age group program previously.

There is some overlap in the two groups. For example, August Lamb, who holds 8 CYAC team records, is now a rising junior at Virginia.

Among other high-profile swimmers to come through the CYAC in recent years is Virginia high school state champion and Virginia Tech commit Athena Vanyo.

The Brooks Family YMCA has a 10-lane, 25-yard pool that serves as the CYAC’s primary training facility. The new $19 million Brooks YMCA facility opened in June of 2017.

Among other benefits of the merger, this will give University of Virginia-based swimmers and pros access to water during the uncertain months ahead where there will be ongoing uncertainty about who will be able to access University facilities.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of Todd DeSorbo to our coaching staff,” says current CYAC Head Coach, Mike Wenert. “Todd has one of the best minds in the swimming world today. Working side-by-side with Todd will help bring our joint programs to the next level and will be an exciting addition for the swimming community of Charlottesville/Albemarle.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Mike and the YMCA on this venture to provide a premier age-group and senior club swimming program in the Charlottesville area,” said Todd DeSorbo. “I’m looking forward to working with all the athletes, of all levels, and building on the Y’s mission to develop great young people as well as great swimmers. I believe Charlottesville can be a booming swimming town, from age groupers to elite level Olympic Contenders and this collaboration will provide Charlottesville the opportunity to not only thrive in the area, but also in the state and nationally.”