Division II Follows Suit, Canceling Fall NCAA Championships; Only D-I Remains

Following just hours after Division III, the Division II Presidents Council has also canceled NCAA Championships in fall sports. That leaves only Division I yet to make a decision on fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Division III canceled its Championship events earlier this afternoon. That came after the NCAA’s Board of Governors published guidelines for each Division, including deadlines on whether to hold NCAA Championship events in fall sports. Just hours after Division III’s announcement, Division II made the call to cancel its fall championships:

“After reviewing and discussing the Board of Governors’ directives, the Division II Presidents Council made the difficult decision that holding fall championships in any capacity was not a viable or fiscally responsible option for Division II,” council chair Sandra Jordan said in a press release, which you can read here.

Division I has until August 21 to make its decision.

Divisions I, II, and III must decide by August 14 how to handle eligibility for athletes who choose to opt out of a season.

Though NCAA Championship events are canceled in Divisions II and III, teams can still play a regular-season schedule during the fall semester if they choose.

Swimming & Diving remain winter sports in the NCAA, but competition during the fall semester has already been adjusted for a number of conferences and schools.