Montevallo’s Inaugural Head Coach Aaron Mahaney Resigns

Courtesy: Montevallo Athletics

MONTEVALLO, Ala. – University of Montevallo Men’s and Women’s Swimming Head Coach Aaron Mahaney has resigned.

Mahaney was named the program’s inaugural head coach in July of 2018 and has led the Falcons through their first five seasons.

“We are grateful to Coach Mahaney for laying the foundation for this program,” said Vice President for Athletics and Special Programs Mark Richard. “I want to thank him for his hard work and dedication. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

In 2019, Mahaney brought in 32 swimmers to be part of the inaugural program. With Mahaney and the inaugural class laying the foundation, the Falcons earned their first NCAA national qualifier in 2023. Additionally, Mahaney was named Co-Coach of the Year in the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference following the 2022-23 season.

In 2023-24, Mahaney coached four NCAA national qualifiers and led UM’s relay team to the NCAA National Championship meet for the first time.